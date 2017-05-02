 

Spray-Air top performer at low rates

KEN WILSON
02 May, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Staines Esperance dealer principal Simon Staines (left) and Miller Nitro driver Michael DePalm, Condingup, discuss the performance of the Miller Spray-Air system.
We went from a 70 litre a hectare water rate to 35L for everything
Staines Esperance dealer principal Simon Staines (left) and Miller Nitro driver Michael DePalm, Condingup, discuss the performance of the Miller Spray-Air system.

CONDINGUP farm manager Con Murphy already has vindicated his move to purchase a Miller Nitro 6333 self-propelled boomsprayer.

And he hasn’t reached the stage of foliar spraying – the big reason he bought the Nitro from dealers Staines Esperance.

Con optioned the Nitro with the Miller Spray-Air system, and was pleasantly surprised by its knockdown performance pre-seeding.

“We went from a 70 litre a hectare water rate to 35L for everything,” he said.

“The knockdown was unbelievable because we were killing ryegrass at the one leaf stage with 35L and the bonus of lower water rates was that we doubled our time between fills with the 6000L tank.

“We got better deposition because we could match the droplet size to the conditions and we got more done during the day.

“So we’ll go into the foliar program later in the year pretty confident with the sprayer’s performance.

“The Spray-Air system’s shear pattern and down force will mean better canopy penetration and not just spraying the leaves.

“The increase in disease down here means we need to get good suppression, particularly for things such as blackleg in canola.”

According to Miller sales WA representative Mike Syme the Spray-Air system, is a completely mechanical system with two centrifugal fans mounted either side of the boom, creating high velocity air through a specially-designed Spray-Air Shear Guard nozzle.

“It means you can achieve excellent spray efficacy onto targets at lower than traditional water volumes,” he said.

In fact, it’s back to the future rates using 35-40 litres of water a hectare with potential to spray between 160 and 200ha a tank load.

“The key message coming back from users is that lower water volumes are providing exceptional spraying results,” Mike said.

“The optimum water carrier range is 20-60L/ha, depending on spraying speed.

“If we get the coverage, the lower water rate will achieve a better result.

“Most chemicals work better when in a stronger concentration and, in fact, many labels also indicate this.

“We have customers reporting summer weed glyphosate applications with 25-30L/ha of water and seeing burn-down within three days, while also controlling single leaf ryegrass that can be missed in less than ideal spraying conditions.

“By enabling a reduction in the water carrier volume, growers are also spending more time in the paddock and less time filling, so they are achieving operational efficiencies without increasing the size and footprint of their sprayer.’’

The Miller Spray-Air system can consistently atomise spray droplets in a range from 200-500 millilitres per minute per nozzle – spaced 25 centimetres (10in) apart.

“If we stay within the optimum range of the nozzle, Spray-Air delivers the best coverage of any system on the market,” Mike said.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly
Ken Wilson

Ken Wilson

is Farm Weekly's machinery writer

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

The KPCA Ruralco Field day and Conference The KPCA held its inaugural KPCA Ruralco annual Field day and Innovation Conference in Onslow.
Out and about at clearing sales See who has been at recent clearing sales across WA.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
The Minister of Ag can use WA's Gene Technology Act 2006 to manage GM & GM-free crops for market
light grey arrow
Time will judge if they can implement what growers are asking for. Not what a director
light grey arrow
Absolutely agreed. Chinese demand for high-quality protein is increasing, as is demand from
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables