 

Stable header market

AIDAN SMITH
20 Oct, 2017 04:00 AM
Agriview managing director Alan Kirsten.
THE harvester market in Western Australia has been relatively stable over the past four years according to Agriview managing director Alan Kirsten.

He said sales were averaging around 238 per year and this year was no different with new sales in the first nine months of the year up on four per cent on the same time last year, with 141 already delivered.

“At this stage of the year the next two months are when most of the new machines are delivered ready for harvest, while it is still unclear just what those months will provide, the record 2016 harvest should result in another strong year for new machine sales,” Mr Kirsten said.

He said demand for tractors in the State had slowed, with sales declining 8pc in the first nine months, compared to the same period in 2016.

“A total of 798 new tractors have been delivered with demand in all broad power segments down,” Mr Kirsten said.

“Demand for broadacre tractors over 200 horsepower (hp) has declined by 14pc year-on-year, but given that 2016 was a particularly strong year for this sector of the market, the decline is not unexpected, there has been 262 delivered so far this year.

“The 100 to 200hp row crop market has been strong over the past three years with double digit growth year-on-year since 2014, so far this year demand has fallen by 9pc with 159 new tractors delivered.”

Mr Kirsten said sales of tractors in the mixed farming sector – between 40 and 100hp – have also slowed with retail sales falling by just over 3pc.

“This sector of the market has been steadily slowing in the last four years as farmers move up the power range and move into larger, more efficient farming operations,” he said.

“The compact tractor market, which covers sales up to 40hp, has continued to slow with sales falling by just over 3pc with 169 sold to the end of September.

“This segment of the market has experienced lower demand in the previous two years and it is particularly sensitive to adverse economic conditions which have prevailed since the decline in the mining sector over the same period.

“Dry conditions throughout much of the State so far this year has clearly put a break on demand but given the strong demand over the last five years it is not unusual for the market to slow down from time to time.”

Mr Kirsten said demand for new machinery today was as much dependent on interest rates as anything else.

“We continue to see the influence of lease cycles which show that every four or five years sales spikes occur which are clearly out of step with prevailing weather conditions and commodity prices,” he said.

“The balance sheet is now just as important as all the other considerations that have to be taken into account when buying new machinery.”

FarmWeekly

