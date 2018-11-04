STAINES Esperance New Holland dealer Simon Staines can’t wait.

He has a New Holland CR Revelation 10.90 combine harvester in the shed and it will be in action next week as part of a demonstration program taking in the eastern, western and northern Esperance districts, before a stint at Lake King.

“This is arguably the best header, along with the new CR8.90 and CR9.90, that New Holland has made,” Mr Staines said.

“With changes to the residue management system, improved adjustable crop flow and a power upgrade, the Revelation Series is well suited to the South Coast where there are always variable harvesting conditions.”

And New Holland says it has increased capacity by up to 10 per cent.

According to the company’s Australia and New Zealand combine product manager Marc Smith, the CR combine is the most powerful combine in the market with the highest capacity.

It also holds the world record for most wheat harvested within eight hours.

The new cab-controlled remote adjustable rotor vanes, with infinitely variable position between slow and fast, are claimed to result in class-leading crop flow control and power efficiency gains.

This feature, offered standard on all 55 centimetre models at the top of the range, delivers higher productivity and capacity.

The in-cab concave re-set, dramatically reduces downtime in case of a concave breakaway.

“The operator just empties rotors, stops the combine, re-arms the concaves automatically and resumes harvest, saving the 20-30 minutes required as a manual operation,” Mr Smith said.

The three models at the top of the range, also feature optional Twin Pitch Plus rotors with 75 millimetre rasp bars, which deliver considerable power efficiency gains ranging from 20 kilowatts (27 horsepower) in the CR8.90 to 28kW (37hp) in the top-of-the-range CR10.90.

New Holland says these features, together with other improvements that include higher rotor covers on the two smaller 42.5cm models, the deep cut Dynamic Feed Roller (DFR) and the power upgrade, deliver an increase in the CR combine’s productivity of up to 10pc.