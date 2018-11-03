BOOMSPRAYER consultant Bill Campbell likes to keep it simple.

Which was a relief for more than 20 John Deere self-propelled boomsprayer owners, who were in Esperance last week, attending AFGRI Equipment’s Owners’ Spray Day.

The focus was on John Deere’s new 4060 self-propelled boomsprayer, equipped with Deere’s new ExactApply intelligent nozzle control system.

Most owners had a rudimentary understanding of the ExactApply as a Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) system – spraying at a constant set pressure and droplet size, regardless of the sprayer speed and application flow rate.

The operator has the ability to automatically vary the rate across the entire boom, ensuring the uniform application of chemical, even while turning.

The system also reduces the number of nozzles needed because of the increased range on each nozzle and as added bonus, LED lighting on each individual nozzle improves visibility of the spray pattern in low-light conditions.

But like all computerised systems, it’s the degree of how much information is accurate that determines the efficiency and ‘knowledge’ of a computer – the old garbage in, garbage out principle.

So the news from Mr Campbell at the start of the day immediately allayed fears of old timers.

“The basic principles of spraying technology haven’t changed,” Mr Campbell said.

“Smaller droplets never make it, bigger droplets give poorer coverage.

“So you should always be aiming for sweet spots.”

While lauding the ExactApply system as “very clever” providing the ability to “mix and match” (spray nozzles with pressure, water volumes and speed), Mr Campbell was insistent that attention to set-up was vital to produce a desired result.

“Be careful reading claims about nozzles,” he said.

“Some manufacturers use different standards depending in what country the nozzles are made and some can be a degree finer than what is required for Australian conditions.

“You can have the best system in the world but if the spray is leaving the boom, it’s being wasted.”