THE theory is there about edge-row sowing.

So Ongerup farmer Matt Campbell spent last year playing around with the ProTrakker guidance system setting it up for this year’s cropping program.

And, so far so good.

The ProTrakker is a hydraulically-controlled guidance hitch, which is fitted to the tractor hitch or an air seeder hitch of a tow-between model, with a GPS receiver fitted on the tractor and on the seeding bar.

It eliminates the problem of bar drift, maintaining the bar’s line of direction within an accuracy, using RTK guidance, of plus or minus one to two centimetres (0.4-0.8in).

This contrasts with bar movements of plus or minus 20cm (8in) normally associated with seeding bars and the reason why a lot of farmers have moved from 25cm (10in) spacings to 30cm (12in) to avoid stubble blockages.

Matt, who farms a 2800ha program with his partner Danille and parents John and Jane, employs a DBS precision seeder on 25cm spacings and bought the ProTrakker last year from distributors Burando Hill after assessing edge-row results and discussing the system with Burando Hill director Simon Hill, who introduced the concept into WA five years ago.

Since then there has been steady adoption and the growing number of ProTrakker owners validates the system as one of the important tools moving towards more sustainable and profitable cropping.

For Matt, the ability to have more control over stubble handling is the big issue at the moment but the ‘ripple effect’ of edge-row sowing is also obvious.

“Hopefully in a dry start the fact you can sow into the previous year’s row will be an advantage in terms of accessing moisture and nutrients, especially early sowing canola and lupins,” he said.

“There won’t be a necessity of leading coulters to cut stubble and we’ll be able to harvest higher with confidence, which means we get the job done a little faster too.”

This year Matt aimed for a 70mm (nearly 3in) ‘nudge’ from the previous year’s rows sowing into moisture.