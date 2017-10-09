 

You only get one chance to make a first impression and the first view of the GM & DG Freind sale made a beauty. All lines were laid out in dead straight rows, all rows were parallel with the previous one, while all things were neat and tidy, Dowerin, as were all of the items offered.

Now that's a compressor. Tom and Simon Capper, Lake King, checked the industrial-sized compressor at the Freind sale.

IT was indeed a wondrous thing to experience gentle, steady rain on Thursday, September 28 in the WA Wheatbelt – unless of course you are standing in it slowly getting wetter and colder.

This was the experience for the large crowd at the GM & DG Freind clearing sale at Dowerin, but as the umbrellas and raincoats appeared, the bidding continued and Landmark auctioneer Michael Altus and the Landmark Livestock & Land, Kellerberin/Cunderdin team never missed a beat.

The proceedings were helped by the vendor’s superb presentation, with geometrically-precise lines of quality items – all lined up and all in tremendous order.

The day’s top price of $76,500 was paid for a JCB 531-70 Telehandler, equipped with pallet forks, hay forks, and bucket – and with only 2200 hours on the clock.

A second JCB, a Fastrac with 9000km travelled and set up to accept booms with a gooseneck hitch, was also sought after, finally selling for $25,000.

The second highest price of $61,000 was paid for a John Deere 9420 4WD tractor with 7923 hours and dual wheels, a second JD, a 4630 with duals and 9300 hours, sold for $4500 and an International 866 tractor on duals made $3500.

The rain falling on the bidders must have been extra encouragement when the grain handling items were offered, with a 25t Grain King Chaser Bin selling for $48,000.

A selection of 45t Brereton field bins were offered, going for $14,000, $10,500 and $10,000, a 13 metre x 25 centimetre (42 foot x 10 inch) Cole hydraulic auger made $7000, while a Walinga Agrivac 6614 PTO grain blower sold for $6000.

Enough Toyota utes were offered to start a small dealership, with 4WD HiLux diesels fetching $6500, $5250, and $4500, a 2WD HiLux diesel sold for $6000 while an unlicensed 1998 4WD LandCruiser ute with Brunswick Diesel engine and lazy axle made $3500.

Two boomsprays were sold with a 36m (120ft) Hydroboom with 7000L tank and gooseneck hitch making $30,000, while a 22m Jen-ell with 2700L tank and gooseneck hitch sold for $2000.

A couple of smaller trucks sold, with a Isuzu 4 x 4 with hiab and 7000L tank making $19,000, while a 2006 Mitsubishi Canter (299,000km) with four doors and seven seats plus 4.1m tray sold for $15,000.

A 10t Marshall Multi spreader sold for $19,500, while some of the quality sundries included a self-contained Ingersoll Rand air compressor on trailer ($6500), Lincoln mobile welder/generator ($900), Suzuki 200DR farm bike ($1500) and eight Universal sheep feeders which sold for prices between $1050 and $1700.

