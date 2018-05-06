 

Tenterden farmer deals new ‘Wildcard’

KEN WILSON
06 May, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Tenterden farmer Anthony Hall is set to market his The Wildcard seed and fertiliser trailer.

Tenterden farmer Anthony Hall is set to market his The Wildcard seed and fertiliser trailer.

The Wildcard filling an air seeder. It provides flexibility at seeding time.

The Wildcard filling an air seeder. It provides flexibility at seeding time.

TENTERDEN farmer Anthony Hall is introducing a new wildcard into agriculture.

In fact, it’s called The Wildcard and it’s a unique seed and fertiliser trailer that ticks the boxes for farmers looking for time-saving and flexibility at seeding while having a multi-use unit available year-round.

“I wanted a stand-alone unit for a range of jobs and it had to be easy to operate and low maintenance,” Mr Hall said.

“I designed it as a two-bin unit mounted on a tri-axle trailer with a capacity of betweem 42.5 and 47 cubic metres, or equal bin splits to hold, for example, 35 tonnes of wheat.”

Splits also are available for other product configurations.

Mr Hall uses The Wildcard with a 13 tonne/12t seed/ fertiliser split for a road legal 25t of product.

The features of The Wildcard are virtually everywhere you look, with Mr Hall using more than 20 years experience as a grain producer in his designs.

For example, both bins tip inwards, independently or together – it took Mr Hall two years to formulate what he wanted to achieve.

A remote control activates the bin gates with grain or fertiliser flowing into a central telescopic chute with flow self-regulated by the speed of the auger feeding out.

The Wildcard comes with an optional auger (a handy back-up if the air seeder auger fails) which can be easily handled to change from unloading, to loading into both bins from trucks, bulka bags or silos.

The 20 centimetre (8 inch)-diameter auger features a stainless steel tube and flighting with a 4.2 metre (14 foot) reach and as a tag trailer, the auger can be used to unload a truck or front trailer bin without unhooking.

This feature, Mr Hall says, is ideal for carting urea from the depot to the farm.

“For example, you can jack-knife the dolly a bit to unload the front bin into the fertiliser spreader,” he said.

“It also can fit in a pocket road train configuration, providing more capacity to back-load.”

Auger height also can be raised or lowered to reach into field bins and sheep and cattle feeders or bulka bags on the ground.

The hopper design enables the auger and hopper to be self-cleaning, with a quick clean-out to stop seed or fertiliser contamination.

Maintenance is simple with only two bearings on the auger that are easily accessible to grease.

The seamlessly-constructed bins corners have been blanked off to eliminate shovelling out corners and the resultant space is used as tool compartments.

Each bin has four 360 degrees wash-down heads, or sprinklers.

A simple camlock connection on the outside of each bin to a fire-fighter hose enables washing without entering the bins.

Anthony says The Wildcard has many uses, including carting bulk fertiliser to sheds, providing split fertiliser or grain loads, carting grain at harvest and loading itself from other trucks.

The definition of a wildcard normally refers to cards, where it can have any value or other property at the discretion of the player holding it.

That about sums up The Wildcard.

More information: Anthony Hall 0418 524 046 or wildcardtrailers.com.au

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
There can be NO FUTURE for live animal export. Once a ship has left our shores we have minimised
light grey arrow
So- it's business as usual for the live ex trade and exporters can't wait to get their animals
light grey arrow
Again people with no experience of what they are looking at and with ideological agendas
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables