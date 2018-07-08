SILVAN Australia has released a new 400 litre tank capacity skid-mounted sprayer that meets the spray application needs of on-property or general grounds weed management tasks.

Mounted on a galvanised steel skid-frame, the unit is ideal for a utility vehicle or a trailer.

The ultra violet-stabilised Polytuff tank includes an internal baffle and a sump that facilitates cleaning or alternative chemical changes.

With everything mounted on the frame, the power is supplied by a Honda GX160 4 kilowatt (5.5 horsepower) four stroke engine, coupled to a high-quality Italian diaphragm pump.

This provides a 56 litres a minute minimum open flow rate at a maximum pressure of 20 bar, or 290psi.

Distribution is by a Reel Tuff remote reel – a mine specification galvanised steel reel with an internal gearbox that carries a 100 metre (330 foot) length of Smoothline hose to which is fitted a Turbo 400 spray gun, which with its manual adjustment, can produce from a mist to a pencil thin stream or spray pattern.

The long-range, hand-held remote controller supplied, can be used to reel in or recoil the hose when spraying is being done.

An option is to fit two Reel Tuff hose reels for more demanding spray situations – a higher pressure pump option is available for commercial spraying or contractor use.

Silvan Australia spokesman Greg Everett said the sprayer had been developed in response to requests from the local government and land management agencies, larger property owners and horticultural or plantation-type projects, where the seasonal demand is for a larger capacity self-contained spray assembly that can be used regularly with ease of mobility and transport.

“Silvan has been meeting the needs of these types of users for some time with purpose-built slip-on spray units,” Mr Everett said.

“But due to their popularity our new sprayer is now a stock range item.”

Prices start at $8999 for the 400L standard unit with one Reel Tuff Hose reel and remote control.

More information: 1300 SILVAN (1300 745 826) or info@silvanaust.com