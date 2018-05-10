 

The ‘RX factor puts Wheatbelt program on the right guideline

KEN WILSON
10 May, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Tractor driver Olly Martin (left), and Beverley/York farmer Duncan Young, ready to start the season seeding lupins last week, using a new John Deere 9RX articulated four-track tractor which Duncan bought from Ag Implements, Northam. It's the first model on three metre spacings to be delivered on-farm in WA.
Tractor driver Olly Martin (left), and Beverley/York farmer Duncan Young, ready to start the season seeding lupins last week, using a new John Deere 9RX articulated four-track tractor which Duncan bought from Ag Implements, Northam. It's the first model on three metre spacings to be delivered on-farm in WA.

IT has taken a few years, but Beverley/York farmer Duncan Young is now a happier man.

He has been farming with RTK guidance for the past 10 years, with his own base station, tweaked to plus or minus one centimetre.

It’s a controlled traffic system, though purists would frown at using dual tyres on the tractor, which means you haven’t got all the tractor weight on the defined guidance lines.

“I call it fuzzy CTF because I’m not obsessed with all machinery being on three metre spacings (10 foot), so long as the implement sizes match up,” Mr Young said.

Having said that he is working towards that goal and his latest addition is a new John Deere 9470RX four-track articulated tractor on three-metre spacings.

“It’s one of the last pieces of gear that fits our 12.2m (40.2ft) CTF system, which is the conventional three to one, with the spraying boom at 36.6m (120.7ft),” Mr Young said.

“But we’ll keep the header on duals for stability reasons on the hills.”

Mr Young bought the 9470RX from Ag Implements, Northam and it completes his “green” rig of an 1870 Air Hoe Drill and a 1910 Air Cart.

“We run all John Deere because of the great service and back-up I get from my dealer,” he said.

With limited hours experiencing the new beast – Mr Young started his program last Wednesday – he deferred to his tractor driver Olly Martin.

“Olly said the fuel consumption is great at between 6-6.1 litres a hectare and the auto diff lock feature gets more power to the ground on the run lines, particularly on the steep hills,” Mr Young said.

“We’ve also noticed there’s no power hop.”

The tractor also will be used as a chase tractor at harvest pulling a Coolamon 36 tonne capacity chaser bin on 3m, which is also braked to increase safety.

Mr Young also opted for hydraulic brakes on the 9470RX.

Another comment from Mr Martin concerned the daily inspection walk-around with no oil checks – mid-rollers are bolted onto a sealed cartridge hub which requires an oil level check at 1500 hours and an oil change at 10,000 hours.

Like all modern tractors, comfort gets a big tick from both the men who will appreciate the bigger and more spacious cab after driving a John Deere 9120 for the past 15 years.

It was a bitter-sweet moment to let go of the ‘old girl’, trading it in for the new model.

But you can’t ignore innovation, which is the key word, as far as Deere is concerned.

The stand-out, according to the company, is a mechanical Parallel Plane Four-Bar Linkage system with 10 centimetres (four inches) of vertical travel to control movement and isolate the cab and operator from sudden impacts and vibration.

In layman’s-speak, the front idler is positioned slightly higher than the two mid-rollers with a disposition to climb over obstacles rather than bulldozing.

Deere also claims its mid-rollers keep the track belts in contact with the soil over the entire length of the under-carriage and the spacing of the mid-rollers also helps prevent vibration during transport and in working mode.

Another innovation is the large drive sprocket, which Deere said provided more wrap angle and more positive drive lug engagement.

The belt also is eight per cent longer than competitive models, meaning it can travel the same distance with fewer revolutions, giving 20pc longer belt life, according to Deere.

The design allows for 41pc more lug engagement along with 12pc wider lugs to help prevent belt slippage over the drive lugs.

The track tension can be adjusted up to 16,000psi to resist de-railing and component damage.

All 9RX models are offered with Camoplast Durabuilt puncture-resistant rubber tracks and are available in 76cm (30in) and 91cm (36in) widths on 2.2m (7.3ft) spacings.

The 9RX 3m models are available in 46cm (18in) and 61cm (24in) track width.

Mr Young opted for the 61cm tracks.

The 9470 has a power rating of 346 kilowatts (470 horsepower) though the flagship 9620RX offers 456kW (620hp).

There’s also a choice between a John Deere PowerTech PSS 13.5L engine (9470RX, 9520RX and 9570RX models) and a Cummins QSX15 engine in the 9620RX, which is an option for the 9570RX.

A CommandView III cab with a new cab suspension system for improved ride quality is designed with integrated performance features already available on Deere’s 9 series wheeled tractors.

Other features include built-in, fully integrated AutoTrac guidance and JDLink Connect information management, the e18 powershift transmission with Efficiency Manager and increased hydraulic flow.

A Generation 4 CommandCenter features custom-built pages and green-on-green integrated technologies providing fingertip control of tractor and implement functions.

The company also has re-designed the hydraulic system which can be optioned up to eight SCVs and delivers a standard 220 litres a minute of flow, or an optional 435L/min.

It also can be optioned with a PTO, which Mr Young opted for.

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Updating live ex ships will do little to spare exported animals from the terrible cruelty of
light grey arrow
Not all saleyards are council owned, some are local Agency owned (Maitland for example). Online
light grey arrow
Well Done! There's always room for another Encyclopaedia covering the truth to keep the B s
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables