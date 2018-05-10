IT has taken a few years, but Beverley/York farmer Duncan Young is now a happier man.

He has been farming with RTK guidance for the past 10 years, with his own base station, tweaked to plus or minus one centimetre.

It’s a controlled traffic system, though purists would frown at using dual tyres on the tractor, which means you haven’t got all the tractor weight on the defined guidance lines.

“I call it fuzzy CTF because I’m not obsessed with all machinery being on three metre spacings (10 foot), so long as the implement sizes match up,” Mr Young said.

Having said that he is working towards that goal and his latest addition is a new John Deere 9470RX four-track articulated tractor on three-metre spacings.

“It’s one of the last pieces of gear that fits our 12.2m (40.2ft) CTF system, which is the conventional three to one, with the spraying boom at 36.6m (120.7ft),” Mr Young said.

“But we’ll keep the header on duals for stability reasons on the hills.”

Mr Young bought the 9470RX from Ag Implements, Northam and it completes his “green” rig of an 1870 Air Hoe Drill and a 1910 Air Cart.

“We run all John Deere because of the great service and back-up I get from my dealer,” he said.

With limited hours experiencing the new beast – Mr Young started his program last Wednesday – he deferred to his tractor driver Olly Martin.

“Olly said the fuel consumption is great at between 6-6.1 litres a hectare and the auto diff lock feature gets more power to the ground on the run lines, particularly on the steep hills,” Mr Young said.

“We’ve also noticed there’s no power hop.”

The tractor also will be used as a chase tractor at harvest pulling a Coolamon 36 tonne capacity chaser bin on 3m, which is also braked to increase safety.

Mr Young also opted for hydraulic brakes on the 9470RX.

Another comment from Mr Martin concerned the daily inspection walk-around with no oil checks – mid-rollers are bolted onto a sealed cartridge hub which requires an oil level check at 1500 hours and an oil change at 10,000 hours.