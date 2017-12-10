IT’S annoying and frustrating when crops start to bunch on the header front and gravitate on top of the feeder housing.

It’s a major reason why there was a pronounced swing to draper fronts away from so-called tin fronts, especially if you didn’t have an extension for lupins (pod loss) and grew canola (bunching).

The Brennan family at Yerecoin can identify with the above because they didn’t swing to draper fronts and kept a ‘tinnie’.

But that’s all changed this harvest with the addition of a new Case IH 3050 tin, 10.6 metre (35 foot) variable cutter bar, attached to their Case IH 6140 header.

“We had a 1010 30 foot (9.1m) tin front before and we had a fair bit of pod loss in lupins and crop bunching,” second generation farmer and designated header driver Marty Brennan said.

“Now we’re getting a beautiful feed.

“It’s easier on the header, we’re getting a better sample and we’re probably about three kilometres an hour faster than last year.

“This new front is about 60 centimetres (24 inches) out as the cutter bar hits the crop and material is grabbed straight away from the cross auger which has retractable fingers all the way along its length.

“With the old front, the cutterbar was too close to the cross auger and there wasn’t the same number of retractable fingers so there’s a big difference in the way you get a better feed with this new front.

“We’ve been playing around with the settings to find the right ones to suit lupins, oats and wheat and we think we’ve got the adjustments about right now.”

The front is a simple design, low maintenance with features including auto height control and side knifes to minimise canola shattering.

Marty’s son Matt also likes the tilt angle to negotiate smaller gates while Marty admires the easy attach/detach hydraulic bank – obviously wishing this sort of technology had been around years ago.

The new header also gets a big tick from the Brennans and carries on a tradition with the red brand.

Marty bought his first self-propelled International header (model 85) with a 4.8m (16ft) comb front, from budding Wongan Hills dealer Bill Boekeman in 1960.