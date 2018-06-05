 

Titan sells for $200,000

KEN WILSON
05 Jun, 2018 04:00 AM
Former machinery dealer Gerry O'Callaghan still remains in the town as a vehicle service and licensing centre. He's also the local school bus driver.
THE Prairie Tractor, called a Titan D, has finally been sold.

This was the stand-out lot at last month’s Tony Pailthorpe The Sequel auction at Benger, which was passed-in on a final overseas bid of $190,000, amid a cry of “keep it in Australia”.

Speaking with Tony’s son Michael this week, Torque discovered the tractor, built by the International Harvester Company at its Milwaukee Works, Wisconsin in 1912 – and the last tractor restored by Tony – was sold to a New South Wales buyer for $200,000.

“We’re pretty pleased it stayed in Australia,” Michael said.

“It was a great restoration work by dad and as everybody saw at the auction, it still is in great working order.”

While not a complete clearance, the auction was a big success for the Pailthorpe family, which now comprises Michael and his two sisters.

“The farm is up for sale and we’ve still got a few tractors left over from the auction, along with some other vintage machinery,” he said.

“One of the tractors is the rare McCormick Deering 0-14 model, which we believe is the only one of its kind in the world that has been restored and is in working order.

“Once we clear up all the machinery and sell the farm, I’ll be off on a short break.”

Perhaps unexpectedly, Michael will turn his attention to a new career involving chaplaincies at elite sport level.

“I’m a member of the WA Cricket Association country cricket board and that will be one of the focuses for me in my new job to organise chaplains in sport,” he said.

“I was talking with a former WA test cricketer the other day and he told me how valuable it was for him to be able to speak to a chaplain during a high pressure time during his career.

“Sports do bring a lot of pressure and I believe chaplains can play important roles in helping and supporting sportsmen and women.”

Well done Michael.

If you interested in any of the vintage machinery still on the Pailthorpe farm, including a couple of restored Farmalls, give Michael a buzz on 0439 985 916.

FarmWeekly

