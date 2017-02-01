 

Torque Talk - Burando's new auto batch system

KEN WILSON
01 Feb, 2017 06:06 PM
Burando Hill managing director Peter Coldwell with the new Dura-Meter.
MACHINERY distributor Burando Hill has been appointed Australian distributors for Dura-Products and their new automated dispensing system.

The Dura-ABS (Auto-batch system) is manufactured in Indiana, US, by Dura Products, and claims it is the only transfer system offering an accurate automated dispensing option of its kind.

The robust and 100 per cent water-proof Dura-Meter essentially is a quality flow meter with simple calibration procedures, integrated with a high-flow pump which operates off a 12-volt battery.

The pump, complete with Viton seals, comes with a 3.5 metre (12ft) delivery hose and a 1.5 metre (5ft) suction hose that is connected to the chemical container and to the Dura-Meter.

The chemical passes through the flow meter which is a battery powered rugged LCD display. The Dura-ABS meter has an intuitive interface that allows for manual or automatic operation at the flick of a switch, with the high-flow pump able to operate at flow rates up to 56 litres a minute.

Simply calibrate the liquid (memory recall of five products) select the volume required, press the start button and dispensing is activated with automatic shut-off when the set volume is reached.

The Dura-Meter also has a memory function and returns to the last volume amount dispensed.

The Dura-Pump is purpose-built in a portable "easy caddy" which can easily attach to the side, or mounted on top of a chemical shuttle. The Dura-Pump can also suit the top mounting onto an enviro-drum or similar containers.

Its main use in WA is seen as a fail-safe system for accurately creating tank mixes for spray or in-furrow operations.

Multiple units can be engaged to dispense, for example, fungicide, herbicide and trace elements into one batch with precise rates manually recorded into the Dura-ABS meter.

Once rates have been set, it becomes a "set-and-forget" automatic operation, shutting down when rates have been dispensed.

"We think this will be readily accepted by the Australian market," Burando Hill managing director Peter Coldwell said. "The fact that it is a rugged unit and the circuitry is 100 per cent moisture-sealed also is a big plus.

"We are on the verge of a lot of interest in chemical brews and this system really takes away a lot of the human error, worry and physical labour involved."

The Dura-Meters are chemical-resistant and Dura Products claims a metering accuracy of +/- 0.5 per cent.

This quality product comes with a two year warranty.

* More information contact Burando Hill Katanning on 9821 4422;

Geraldton on 9964 7822; Wangaratta, Victoria, on 0458 214 422.

AFGRI ramps up apprentices

MAJOR John Deere dealership group AFGRI Equipment Australia is making good on its promise to promote a career pathway in agriculture.

Speaking last week at the group's Boyup Brook branch, an enthusiastic group marketing manager Jacques Coetzee confirmed its intention of employing 12 new apprentices this year.

With 11 branches throughout WA, Jacques said the biggest problem machinery dealers were facing in the the farm mechanisation industry was qualified staff.

"Our focus is on training and retaining," he said. "It's important to us to offer young people and our existing staff, a career pathway in this industry because it's in our interests too.

"Technology is increasing at a rapid pace and we want our customers to know that we've got it covered, with people who not only understand the John Deere product but also have the knowledge about how to operate it efficiently."

Jacques said he expected the company would continue an annual apprentice intake every year with training done in towns where AFGRI has its branches.

"It will be localised training with local trainers and it will not be gender-biased," he said.

"We see opportunities for everybody to work as service technicians, in sales or in precision ag because that's part of our career pathways program."

AFGRI also intends liaising with Muresk and agricultural district colleges to promote its apprenticeship program.

"We want to go back to grass roots sales and servicing so people see us as a strong and committed company providing quality products which we can back up with skilled people," Jacques said.

"And now we have 11 branches we are in a position to pool our resources when required.

"We want people to know we are moving in the right direction in this industry."

Last year when AFGRI officially acquired the Greenline Ag franchise, comprising Wagin, Pingelly, Lake Grace, Boyup Brook and Witchcliffe branches, the company's operations director Gollie Coetzee signalled a return visit to all branches to listen to customers.

"We've made commitments to you and we will be back to listen to you about how we're performing," he said at the time.

Last week, Jacques set up a 'meet and greet' for Torque to get to know Boyup Brook and Witchcliffe branch manager Darren Newbey, who says he has been in this industry almost as long as Torque.

Many years ago (Torque won't reveal the exact date), he passed pre-apprenticeship exams at TAFE and completed his apprenticeship as a heavy diesel fitter with J I Case, Redcliffe, attaining the position of service manager, a position he held for 18 years before joining the New Holland Construction and ag equipment sales team at McIntosh & Son, Redcliffe.

Following a four year sabbatical, he joined Greenline Ag as a sales rep before his branch manager appointment, which took him full circle as his family still live in Boyup Brook.

Having transitioned from red, to blue to green, Darren is full of praise for AFGRI.

"When they took over Greenline Ag, it was immediately known that each branch would be left to its own resources, so to speak," he said.

"AFGRI wanted the local staff to get on with the job and make everything work and that has helped immeasurably in the smooth transition from Greenline Ag."

The dealership now boasts 11 staffers including three apprentices and three sales reps.

Interestingly, service manager Nick Joseph served an apprenticeship while service technician Jim Pottinger completed a mature age apprenticeship.

And the latest apprentice-turned-service technician is Nick Coote, who completed his apprenticeship 12 months ago.

So apprentices take heart. There's a career out there for you.

Branch managers

JACQUES also told Torque the company has almost bedded down its branch manager appointments.

Apart from Lake Grace, which sees Greg Champion in an acting role, John McBride has replaced Preston Grigg at Wongan Hills; James Whitehurst has command at Pingelly; Thomas George is the new manager at Wagin and Brad Forrester has taken over from Campbell Aiken at Carnamah.

AFGRI is the largest John Deere dealer in the Southern Hemisphere, with 44 branches in South Africa, as well as international operations in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Ghana, Botswana and Australia.

Viking spreaders

MIRCO Bros salesman Murray Escott has a spring in his step following news that Viking Spreaders has added two higher capacity models to its line-up.

The new models boast respective capacities of 12 and 16 tonnes to add to the Viking range of spreaders between 2-10t.

"The larger Viking models will still have the proven stainless steel mesh conveyor system, and will only be available with hydraulically-driven conveyors, which makes them VR-ready (variable rate)," Murray said. "They will spread most types of material, including lime, gypsum, mulches and manures."

Standard features include stainless steel hoppers, spinners and drive shafts and three metre (10ft) wheel centres.

Murray says the Korean manufacturer has already captured a sizeable share of the global market and is looking to develop new products to meet global demands.

Spread the word.

Give Murray a buzz on 0428 924 308 or email him at murray@mirco.com.au

FarmWeekly
Ken Wilson

Ken Wilson

is Farm Weekly's machinery writer

