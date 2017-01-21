TORQUE spent an interesting time at the Merredin Military Museum last week.

But it was with some concern to discover the Museum is struggling with operational costs, despite huge heavy lifting from volunteers.

This museum is a classic and should be a priority to maintain as a WA treasure, particularly because of the war-time items displayed and some of the history of WA's involvement.

Former local farmer Rob Endersbee is the volunteer museum curator who is doing his best to ensure the museum stays open for the public, but is short of a few dollars to pay pressing bills.

A total of $5000 is needed immediately so Torque would like to suggest to loyal readers we "crowd-fund" for the museum.

It would only take 500 readers donating $10 each to get to the total.

Torque will kick it off so let's make it $5010 we're targeting.

Ring Rob on 0429 411 204 for the account details to deposit your $10.

iPaddock programmer

ESPERANCE farmer Mic Fels is looking for somebody with programming skills to held further develop his iPaddock Yield and iPaddockSpray apps.

According to Mic, it's an ongoing labour of love to improve the apps which at the end of the day are there to make money and save money.

"There is so much more we can do but I need some assistance," he said.

If you think you fit the bill, contact Mic on 0428 783 014.

Scoop for Torque

DONGARA manufacturer Peter Nunn contacted Torque last week with a "scoop".

"We've designed a new generation of inclusion plates," he said. "They'll be standard on all our Hydramax deep rippers for 2017."

For the uninitiated, inclusion plates are soil-separating wings attached to the back of a deep ripper tine.

The top of the plates are designed to operate between 100mm and 150mm (4-6in) under the ground, which allows topsoil and organic matter to fall in behind the tine and be distributed through the profile of the ripped soil.

A lot of farmers are using them to ameliorate lime at depth.