THE Farm Machinery & Industry Association (FMIA) is making education a priority this year. More accurately, precision farming education. Alarmingly, as FMIA executive officer John Henchy points out, there is no dedicated precision farming course being taught in Western Australia. "There's no higher education institution that has anything in its syllabus on precision farming apart from maybe using some of the collected data as a management tool," John said. "But there is nothing being done to help the student understand the fundamentals of machinery operation involved in precision ag. "And this is at a time when precision farming is on an exponential pathway with potential to help increase the nation's wealth well beyond the $60 billion the ag industry contributed to last year's gross domestic product. "With the re-structuring of TAFE colleges in WA, it is timely to push for precision farming as an agenda item," John said. "There are now three TAFE colleges in regional areas and from an apprenticeship perspective, we're already negotiating with two of them to adopt the national Certificate III qualification." Called AUR30416-Certificate III in Agricultural Mechanical Technology, John said it had been taught in the eastern States for three years but only two WA RTO's (Registered Training Organisations) had bothered to scope it. "It's a course tailored for our industry and while it's not perfect, it's a start in the right direction," he said. "It doesn't include precision farming as a core subject, so if this doesn't change we are seeking to make it a stand-alone Certificate IV course. "That's what our industry wants, and it's not just for apprentices. "We want an opportunity for everybody involved in learning about agriculture to be exposed to precision farming because there's no connect at the moment between the technology and learning about it. "We don't want graduates coming out of colleges ready for a career in ag and having no idea about how precision ag fits into the industry."

John said the FMIA was "talking with everybody" about the need for higher education in ag, specifically precision farming. "We're lobbying for degree courses at our universities to emphasise the importance of professional career pathways in agriculture because that's where agriculture is heading," he said. "We've got drones and robots on the horizon and we're not too far away from robots picking fruit and tractors operating without drivers. "This technology push is demanding higher education and we can't afford to plod along. "Our members are pushing a professional approach to agriculture and investing millions of dollars to back up their belief in the industry and they need people who are well trained and educated in our profession. "That's why we need to push for education at all levels." Maybe the pollies could go back to class as well. An old chestnut TORQUE spent some time with John last week discussing industry issues, including the old chestnut, telematics, or wireless communication. "Here we have some magnificent technology available that can add considerable wealth to the industry and we're hamstrung by a poor communications network," John said. "This further inhibits the rapidly-growing world of data collection for a range of uses. "The simple question of the source of the data is very relevant but if farmers are struggling to relay their data-gathering from cab displays, it automatically slows the process, to what many might regard as irrelevant. "There is so much potential with telematics to further enhance existing technologies and improve economic wealth." It's an issue that clearly is not going away but the political process will keep it as an issue until there is an understanding that the ag industry is talking about business practices, not social media attractions. Hello, we're talking about driving up the nation's wealth.