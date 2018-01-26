South Africa beckons

JOHN Deere dealership group AFGRI Equipment Australia is heading for its other home, South Africa.

And it’s inviting customers to join an AFGRI team on a 14-day tour of the country, scheduled for August.

Torque got the heads up from Wongan Hills branch manager and group customer relations manager Brenton Read last week, while he filled in Torque with the latest “green news”.

The tour will be led by AFGRI’s commercial director Wessel Oosthuizen and marketing manager Jacques Coetzee and features a visit to AFGRI’s headquarters in Pretoria and a “technical visit” to John Deere’s headquarters in Johannesburg.

The tour party will also visit farms, several AFGRI dealerships and a tour of the Equaliser Ag factory in Cape Town, with a special focus on grain production (which should satisfy the tax man).

On days off, wildlife sanctuaries and a game reserve beckon, with an abundance of short tour choices including boat cruises and lagoon tours, para-gliding, scuba diving, golf, bungee jumping, quad biking and, of course, shopping for the ladies.

The piece de resistance, as far as Torque is concerned, is a full day touring the wine region of Stellenbosch, again with the focus firmly on grain production.

The following day, after a few farm visits, there’s a possibility of getting rid of all the dust at a local brewery.

As the tour draws to a close, it’s relaxing half day tour of Cape Town, including Table Mountain.

Tour dates are August 7 to August 20, so contact your local AFGRI dealership to book.

Butterfly mower

KRONE Australia, distributed by Kubota Australia, has announced a forward order program for hay equipment for 2018.

It includes its flagship Krone ECB 1000CR model, which is the first Krone butterfly triple combination EasyCut mower/conditioner.

The model provides a working width of 10.8 metres (35 foot), in combination with a front linkage-mounted Krone ECF360CR churning out three windrows in one pass.