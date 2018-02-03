 

Torque Talk

KEN WILSON
03 Feb, 2018 04:00 AM
Bunbury Machinery salesperson Melissa Davies is heading into her second year with the company and has started with a positive outlook. At one time, she was an Australian motocross champion but it was on something a bit more powerful and sleek than this Kubota RTV Utility vehicle. Still, this popular unit is a must-have on many farms as an all-purpose worker.
AgWorld joins John Deere

LEADING global farm management platform Agworld has announced it has integrated with the John Deere Operations Center.

It will enable growers to streamline their data transfer and vastly improve data accuracy.

According to AgWorld, one of the challenges farmers face, is managing farm data and turning it into useful insights for better decision-making.

“Data being collected from farm equipment is very important but can sometimes face challenges around standardisation and human data entry errors,” Agworld chief executive officer Doug Fitch said.

“This limits the extent to which farm data can be used for business decisions, data analytics and the future of machine learning.

“Farm businesses require high quality and consistent data to ultimately better understand their risk versus reward and whole farm profitability.”

To address this issue, Agworld has built an integration on the John Deere Operations Center platform that will dramatically improve the accuracy of farm data globally, without the need for farmers to spend hours in the office reconciling as-applied information.

The integration combines Agworld’s software and industry-leading standardised database, with John Deere’s JDLink Connect automated operations tracking, to bridge an information gap, allowing farmers to create accurate records in a fraction of the time.

“This integration is a game-changer for the industry,” Mr Fitch said.

“There is less data entry required by those collaborating within the process, more automation of record-keeping, better quality data and it is all stored in one place – the Agworld platform.

“Together with John Deere, we are building a future where farm record-keeping can be fully automated without sacrificing data accuracy.

“This integration is a major step in that direction.

“Agworld’s ease of use, structured data and collaborative platform, coupled with John Deere’s equipment, technology, and dealer services, makes this integration globally unique.”

Agworld’s software is used on more than 50,000 farms and more than 28,000 users throughout 15 countries.

p More information: www.agworld.com.au/john-deere

Melissa firmly on career pathway

CAREER opportunities for Bunbury Machinery saleswoman Melissa Davies are firming up with news she has been chosen for this year’s Kubota Mentor program annual intake.

She is one of only two people from WA who will participate in the prestigious program along with Daniel Trigwell, A&R Machinery, Donnybrook.

The program involves travelling to Kubota’s Melbourne headquarters four times during the year to study products, marketing and sales.

According to Bunbury Machinery’s branch manager Darren Pulford, the mentor program is designed to give people of all ages a well-rounded education of the farm mechanisation industry with the aim to promote career pathways.

A graduate from De La Salle College, Middle Swan, Melissa originally thought she might like to try an apprenticeship in boiler-making while following her passion towards motocross, becoming the Australian champion in 2009.

Melissa grew up in the Swan Valley and “gravitated” to a job repairing seeder points with Colwood Points Repairs, Armadale, in 2012.

In 2015 she made the move from Perth to Bunbury and secured a job at a local motorcycle shop.

Six months later an opportunity arose at Bunbury Machinery to sell agricultural equipment and Melissa jumped at the chance to become involved with a rural-focused company.

She has been employed with the company for 18 months, selling equipment such as Kubota and Massey Ferguson tractors, JCB construction equipment and looking after Bunbury Machinery’s marketing and advertising.

“It’s a great job, a great company and working with great people makes it enjoyable,” she said.

Melissa is looking forward to the Kubota mentor program to gain more product information and background in the industry.

“You’re always learning and therefore I encourage young people to have a look at the industry as it has a lot to offer in terms of career opportunities,” she said.

New team at Muka

AG Implements Machinery (AIM) Mukinbudin branch sales manager Matthew Musca has been added to a new-look AIM team at Muka, headed by branch manager John Dease, who has replaced retired Errol McGrath.

Matt was born in Merredin and with a plethora of uncles and cousins in the farming game, has quickly progressed from a parts junior interpreter at the company’s Merredin branch to parts manager.

Now he has taken a new direction, after 10 years, transferring to the Mukinbudin branch in sales.

“I love the job and I love the company,” he said.

“It’s a great career opportunity for me and I’m lucky to have so many relatives on farms, so it has been pretty easy up to now to work my way into the industry.

“Mukinbudin is a great community and it’s pretty close because we’re down to hundreds in population and I’m getting to know a lot more people.”

Matt also enjoys football on the weekends, barracking for the “talented” Fremantle Dockers and playing for a local team in Merredin, the Nukarni Demons.

“I’m more at home in the backline trying to get the ball out to the centre line,” he said.

AIM made the decision last year to order in a range of John Deere’s R Series tractors which, in hindsight, was a clever move considering lead times for most new medium to high horsepower tractors are out to six months.

“You can also check out our complete product range on our web page,” Matt said.

Love your work Matt.

Jorn takes new turn

FORMER Bredal spreader distributor Jorn Ib has formed a new company to distribute the Fransgard range of hay and general implements, including Fransgard graders.

Jorn will debut the new implements at next month’s Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama (March 9, 10), under the company banner, DANMAS Pty Ltd.

“I look forward to catching up with everybody,” he said.

“And could I thank my Bredal customers over all these years for their support and friendship?”

You just have Jorn and Torque is sure many of those customers will pop into the Woolorama site to see you and your latest offering.

You can contact Jorn on 0447 131 208.

Jorn sold the Bredal Australian distributorship rights to New South Wales businessman Ben Nichols, Gunnedah, last year and he appointed Burando Hill, WA Bredal distributors last month.

