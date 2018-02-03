AgWorld joins John Deere LEADING global farm management platform Agworld has announced it has integrated with the John Deere Operations Center. It will enable growers to streamline their data transfer and vastly improve data accuracy. According to AgWorld, one of the challenges farmers face, is managing farm data and turning it into useful insights for better decision-making. “Data being collected from farm equipment is very important but can sometimes face challenges around standardisation and human data entry errors,” Agworld chief executive officer Doug Fitch said. “This limits the extent to which farm data can be used for business decisions, data analytics and the future of machine learning. “Farm businesses require high quality and consistent data to ultimately better understand their risk versus reward and whole farm profitability.” To address this issue, Agworld has built an integration on the John Deere Operations Center platform that will dramatically improve the accuracy of farm data globally, without the need for farmers to spend hours in the office reconciling as-applied information. The integration combines Agworld’s software and industry-leading standardised database, with John Deere’s JDLink Connect automated operations tracking, to bridge an information gap, allowing farmers to create accurate records in a fraction of the time. “This integration is a game-changer for the industry,” Mr Fitch said. “There is less data entry required by those collaborating within the process, more automation of record-keeping, better quality data and it is all stored in one place – the Agworld platform. “Together with John Deere, we are building a future where farm record-keeping can be fully automated without sacrificing data accuracy. “This integration is a major step in that direction. “Agworld’s ease of use, structured data and collaborative platform, coupled with John Deere’s equipment, technology, and dealer services, makes this integration globally unique.”

Agworld’s software is used on more than 50,000 farms and more than 28,000 users throughout 15 countries. p More information: www.agworld.com.au/john-deere Melissa firmly on career pathway CAREER opportunities for Bunbury Machinery saleswoman Melissa Davies are firming up with news she has been chosen for this year’s Kubota Mentor program annual intake. She is one of only two people from WA who will participate in the prestigious program along with Daniel Trigwell, A&R Machinery, Donnybrook. The program involves travelling to Kubota’s Melbourne headquarters four times during the year to study products, marketing and sales. According to Bunbury Machinery’s branch manager Darren Pulford, the mentor program is designed to give people of all ages a well-rounded education of the farm mechanisation industry with the aim to promote career pathways. A graduate from De La Salle College, Middle Swan, Melissa originally thought she might like to try an apprenticeship in boiler-making while following her passion towards motocross, becoming the Australian champion in 2009. Melissa grew up in the Swan Valley and “gravitated” to a job repairing seeder points with Colwood Points Repairs, Armadale, in 2012. In 2015 she made the move from Perth to Bunbury and secured a job at a local motorcycle shop. Six months later an opportunity arose at Bunbury Machinery to sell agricultural equipment and Melissa jumped at the chance to become involved with a rural-focused company. She has been employed with the company for 18 months, selling equipment such as Kubota and Massey Ferguson tractors, JCB construction equipment and looking after Bunbury Machinery’s marketing and advertising. “It’s a great job, a great company and working with great people makes it enjoyable,” she said. Melissa is looking forward to the Kubota mentor program to gain more product information and background in the industry. “You’re always learning and therefore I encourage young people to have a look at the industry as it has a lot to offer in terms of career opportunities,” she said.