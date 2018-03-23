- New John Deere SP at Woolorama AFGRI Equipment unveiled John Deere’s latest self-propelled boomsprayer at last week’s Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama. Designated the R4045, the big feature is its carbon-fibre boom, which is a commonly-used material for yacht masts. According to Deere, carbon fibre is about was 35 per cent lighter than equivalent steel models and has a low inertia, resulting in greater boom stability. There already is talk that Deere might offer a 40.2 metre (132 foot) boom as an option because of the lower weight. The boom tip has an 80 degree breakaway in the forward and reverse direction, while the inner arms have a 35o breakaway. The new model also comes with Deere’s ExactApply nozzle control, giving improved spray quality, precision and speed ranges, allowing the operator to better manage drift. ExactApply offers individual nozzle control and turn compensation. It has air induction nozzle compatibility and features programmable rates by nozzle or selection, such as a higher range behind the rear tyres. The new model boasts a 4500 litre tank, has a power rating of 258 kilowatts (346 horsepower) and has a direct injection product mixing option. Maximum operating speed is 40 kilometres an hour. - Staff changes at AFGRI AFGRI Equipment is continuing its focus on promoting careers within its dealerships along with re-shaping its team. John Schreurs is branch manager at AFGRI’s Moora branch, replacing Andrew Vernon who is group sales manager. Campbell Aiken has moved from Quairading to become the regional sales manager (southern region) and Terry Macanas is in charge of new and used sales (southern region). The company’s latest addition is former New Zealand machinery salesman Glenn O’Docherty, who started at the Lake Grace branch last week. According to AFGRI marketing director Jacques Coetzee, the company is on track to train 25 new apprentices, who will be attending the AFGRI Apprentice Academy at the Central Regional TAFE Moora.

“We have an official opening of the Academy on Monday, March 19 at Moora and we plan to target 25 apprentices a year for the next four years,” Mr Coetzee said. “We also are continuing with our internal parts traineeships under a TAFE mechanical parts program. “We want to encourage male and female participants.” Call your local AFGRI branch if you have a son or daughter who is interested in a career in the farm mechanisation industry. - ‘Steeling’ for impact WHO would be a United States farmer? Just as the ag industry was looking upbeat with positive sentiment over the past few months, President Donald Trump has become the proverbial bull in a China shop. Ironically his tirade against China and his threat to slap a 25 per cent tariff on steel imports (and 10pc on aluminium) must be a ‘What the?’ moment for the Chinese, because that country accounts for only 2pc of US steel imports. But it does supply aluminium to the US. Trying to give China a black eye is not good news for US soybean farmers who rely on China as their largest customer – representing nearly $18 billion in annual sales, or more than a third of total US soybean production (China’s retort could well be: Right back at you Mr Trump, or chump, we will deal with Brazil and Argentina). Trump’s temper tantrum in wanting to start a trade war, has also become alarming news for US farm equipment industry organisations – let alone the general industry. American Soybean Association president John Heisdorffer, an Iowa soybean grower, said retaliation by China could be devastating to US soy growers. “Our competitors in Brazil and Argentina are all too happy to pick up supplying the Chinese market,” Mr Heisdorffer said. “Retaliation from China would add significant injury to an already-hobbled farm economy. “Prices are down 40pc and farm income is down 50pc and we simply can’t afford for those numbers to get worse.” According to Association of Equipment Manufacturers president Dennis Slater, Trump’s tirade could not have come at a worse time.