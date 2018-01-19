 

Tractors and headers top the sales in 2017

SHARON O'KEEFFE
19 Jan, 2018 04:00 AM
Tractor and headers sales hit new highs in 2017 according to the Tractor and Machinery Association.
THE TRACTOR and Machinery Association (TMA) reported an outstanding year for tractor and header sales.

TMA executive director, Garry Northover said tractor sales breached the 12,000-unit mark.

“Conditions supporting tractor sales in Australia were very healthy in 2017,” Mr Northover said.

“Suppliers continued their support of the local market with many new models, attractive finance deals and a competitive used equipment space enabling healthy trade-ins.

“Overlaying this has been strong demand for larger tractors driven by a generally optimistic outlook supported by the ongoing drive for productivity improvements.”

Mr Northover said an exceptionally strong December capped off what had been a remarkable year.

“Overall, tractor sales were up 8.1 per cent in terms of unit numbers,” he said.

Mr Northover said while harvester sales were down a little in December, they landed on the same number as last year at 867 units sold.

“The year for harvesters has certainly seen its challenges, with harvest levels down on last year’s record,” he said.

“Suppliers have seen stock levels rise in response to anticipated demand and this has led to some sharp deals.

“We expect this to continue into 2018 as new models are released requiring the current range to be moved on.”

Mr Northover said baler sales were down considerably on the bumper 2016.

“Most suppliers expect a steady improvement in 2018 as more normal conditions return,” he said.

Mr Northover said predictions for the year ahead remain generally optimistic.

“Although one would be brave to predict a better year for tractor sales than we have seen in 2017,” he said.

FarmWeekly

