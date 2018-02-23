IT doesn’t take long for memories to come flooding back when you see a John Shearer Trashworker.

The immediate memory was of one of the first hydraulically-operated chisel ploughs-cum-deep rippers which was built like the proverbial.

John Shearer preferred to refer to it as a bar with “structural integrity”.

The trigger for the memories was a three-row Trashworker being renovated for deep ripping at Anthill Farm, north east Yuna.

Farmer Perry St Quintin’s friends, retired ‘ag department’ researcher and scientist Paul Blackwell and Steve Hancock, Midwest Rewinds, are helping to add another “brick” of strength to the nine metre (30 foot), three-row model, which will be used as a two row machine with a working width of six metres (20ft).

It will carry 11 tines – five in the front that have been specially designed by Mark Dawson, Tuncoat, Geraldton, to dig to about 30 centimetres (12 inches) and six at the rear, on one metre spacings, digging to 50cm (20in).

Rollers are planned for rear levelling, especially the ridges from the one metre (3.3ft)-spaced inclusion plates on the back row of tines.

There’s a two-pronged thrust to the conversion.

Firstly, Mr St Quintin wanted to return to ripping country after a lengthy, nearly three-decade hiatus.

“We stopped in the mid-1990s when we were ripping to 300 millimetres (12in),” Mr St Quintin said.

“But we never backed off on the fertiliser and we got too much vegetative growth too quickly, leading to crops falling over.

“Lessons were learnt but we never got back to it, because by the time we went shopping for a decent ripper, poor seasons and costs had made it prohibitive for us to get back into it.

“We’ve now got an opportunity to do it on the cheap with Paul negotiating the Trashworker from Nigel Moffat at Walkaway.”

Secondly, Dr Blackwell also secured help with Sustainable Agriculture grants through the local Northern Agricultural Catchment Council (NACC) to establish deep rip trials to find out what works on Mr St Quintin’s property in terms of protecting crops better from heat stress and improving profitability on poor sand dune country.