THERE has been a lot of positive news about liquid nutrients this year.

But the question of changing to liquids from granular nutrients remains a moot point.

There’s general agreement in the industry that in-furrow management practices using a range of liquid products, will become the norm over the next five years.

But for now, it’s more a case of staying on the fence while anecdotal evidence is backed up by trial data.

According to Great Northern Rural Services agronomist Owen Mann, Geraldton, there still remains impediments to adoption in the Mid West – an area seen as ripe for change to liquids.

“There are guys up here who have been playing around with different mixes after more than a decade of using liquid nitrogen,” Mr Mann said.

“They understand the benefits of more in-furrow liquid treatments such as wetters, fungicides and macro and micro nutrients, to achieve better plant vigour and health.

“But going liquid requires logistics such as tanks, liquid carts and delivery systems to seeding bars.

“That’s all adds up to more dollars that you’ve got to spend, along with, in some instances, paying more than double for a liquid product, than you would for that same product in granular form.

“And you also could rightly argue that many farmers have been put off changing to a different system because of tank mix compatibility which leads to some mixes blocking up delivery lines or turning to glug in the tank.”

The above remark has been a real experience for farmers considering themselves early adoptees of the system, only to despair that “it’s all too hard”.

Mr Mann emphathises with farmers who have had a go and didn’t achieve what they wanted and said the move from granules to liquids was a leap of faith.

But it’s a safer and less costly leap these days.

“There are a lot more user-friendly liquid products and delivery systems on the market today,” he said.

“And while the cost of liquids is still there, it’s upfront, with arguably a better return on investment as an in-furrow treatment.