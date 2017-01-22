IT'S the classic farmer-led product.

When Esperance farmer and iPaddock founder Mic Fels reached a level of frustration with his draper front, direct heading canola and lupins, he called Merredin manufacturer Laurie Phillips, Phillbourne, and asked him if he could make a better feed drum.

It had to be easily retro-fitted to his draper and built as simple and as strong as possible.

Blocks and jams and downtime with bent crank shafts and cracking end plates, plagued Mic's harvesting attempts in bulky canola and lupins crops.

When Laurie heard Mic describe the feed drum's performance he instinctively understood the problem.

"I knew it was not strong enough for Australian conditions," he said.

Between Mic's ideas on how to improve the feeding performance, and Laurie's experience making bullet-proof pickup fronts, the two developed and then refined their own version of a feed drum to suit Mic's Macdon fronts.

Enter the Turbodrum, which sees a smaller diameter barrel, larger flighting, more aggressive fingers and a beefier crankshaft and bearings, as used in Laurie's Rollerdown swath pick-up.

"We designed it as a plug-out and plug-in feed drum that delivers the crop into the feeder house, so it's easy to take out the existing drum and replace it with the Turbodrum," Laurie said.

"I think this is the solution that farmers are looking for because many are turning back to tin fronts purely because of the problems draper fronts have taking in broadleaf crops."

Mic agrees saying it's the proverbial chalk and cheese comparison between the original feed drum on his draper front and the Turbodrum.

"The standard feed drum works okay in normal cereals, but it is like a sewing machine when you look inside," he said.

"We have lost so much time with clutch failures, bent crankshafts and broken components, and every time it fails you have to completely remove it to fix it again," Mic said. "Nobody wants to do it.

"My main reason for redesigning the feed drum though, was the trouble we used to have direct-heading canola with our drapers.