WRITING a story about a Versatile tractor takes a bit of thinking.

Mostly owner responses focus on reliability and the fact that it comes with a Cummins engine, which has the necessary grunt for the required task.

So it can be a short conversation.

It was heading that way with Bedford Harbour farmer Warren Saunders, who last month bought a new Versatile 400 front wheel-assist tractor from McIntosh & Son, Esperance.

“I grew up with Versies,” Mr Saunders said.

“Dad had the 835 and then the 895 and we had no problems with them.

“That’s the main reason I bought one – because of their reliability.

“There’s really not much else to say because I think it’s a great tractor.

“I’d be interested in how you make a story out of that.”

The secret is to ask more questions.

There’s a tick for the 16 x 9 UNIVANCE full powershift transmission (with included cruise control) and automatic features that have been refined by large helical cut case-hardened gears on roller bearings.

Mr Saunders said there were enough modern features on-board without losing simplicity or operator comfort.

The engine, of course, goes without saying.

The QSC 9 litre power plant develops a peak of 298 kilowatt (400 horsepower) at 2100rpm and according to Mr Saunders, combined with the outboard planetaries and gearbox, represents value for money.

The latter comment is obviously weighted to the Tier 111 engine and the fact it doesn’t need AdBlue mixed with the diesel.

Hydraulics comprise a closed centre load-sensing system which provides ample capacity for implements that demand high hydraulic flow by providing pressure and flow on demand.

When no hydraulic power is required, the system goes into low-pressure standby to conserve energy, providing more power at the drawbar.

Electro-hydraulics are standard.

A bonus for Mr Saunders is the longer wheelbase and front suspension.

“Our previous tractor had a shorter wheelbase and wasn’t as comfortable to ride in compared with this Versie and the improved stability isn’t as rough on the gears,” he said.