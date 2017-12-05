 

Versatile tractor lives up to its name

KEN WILSON
05 Dec, 2017 04:00 AM
McIntosh & Son salesman Dan Tracey (left) and Bedford Harbour farmer Warren Saunders discuss the performance of Warren's new Versatile 400 front-wheel-assist tractor which is getting its first outing as a chaser tractor during a rain-interrupted harvest.
WRITING a story about a Versatile tractor takes a bit of thinking.

Mostly owner responses focus on reliability and the fact that it comes with a Cummins engine, which has the necessary grunt for the required task.

So it can be a short conversation.

It was heading that way with Bedford Harbour farmer Warren Saunders, who last month bought a new Versatile 400 front wheel-assist tractor from McIntosh & Son, Esperance.

“I grew up with Versies,” Mr Saunders said.

“Dad had the 835 and then the 895 and we had no problems with them.

“That’s the main reason I bought one – because of their reliability.

“There’s really not much else to say because I think it’s a great tractor.

“I’d be interested in how you make a story out of that.”

The secret is to ask more questions.

There’s a tick for the 16 x 9 UNIVANCE full powershift transmission (with included cruise control) and automatic features that have been refined by large helical cut case-hardened gears on roller bearings.

Mr Saunders said there were enough modern features on-board without losing simplicity or operator comfort.

The engine, of course, goes without saying.

The QSC 9 litre power plant develops a peak of 298 kilowatt (400 horsepower) at 2100rpm and according to Mr Saunders, combined with the outboard planetaries and gearbox, represents value for money.

The latter comment is obviously weighted to the Tier 111 engine and the fact it doesn’t need AdBlue mixed with the diesel.

Hydraulics comprise a closed centre load-sensing system which provides ample capacity for implements that demand high hydraulic flow by providing pressure and flow on demand.

When no hydraulic power is required, the system goes into low-pressure standby to conserve energy, providing more power at the drawbar.

Electro-hydraulics are standard.

A bonus for Mr Saunders is the longer wheelbase and front suspension.

“Our previous tractor had a shorter wheelbase and wasn’t as comfortable to ride in compared with this Versie and the improved stability isn’t as rough on the gears,” he said.

Mr Saunders took charge of the Versie as soon as it was delivered and appointed himself chaser bin driver.

“We’ve knocked out 350 hectares of canola and I’m happy with the tractor’s performance pulling a 30 tonne-capacity chaser bin, which gave the suspension a workout,” he said.

“The suspension is good and it’ll get plenty of work around here and will probably knock out 800 hours in a year, mainly spreading lime and urea, apart from the chase work.

“There’ll be some slashing and it’s also a handy back-up as a seeding tractor, and we can achieve three metre (10 foot) spacings using cotton reels.”

One of the other comments from Versatile owners is how they like to see the new models in the original red and yellow decal.

In fact, when the company celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, it released models painted in the historic red, yellow and black colours that made the tractors famous between 1966 and 1986.

Interestingly it sparked increased demand for the tractors, particularly its flagship Delta track model with a power rating of 462kW (620hp).

Versatile now markets FWA, mechanical front-wheel-drive row crop, 4WD and Delta tracks models with horsepower ratings between 238kW and 462kW (320-620hp).

FarmWeekly
Ken Wilson

Ken Wilson

is Farm Weekly's machinery writer

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day
Dairy Innovation Day

