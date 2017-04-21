THERE are two things old Versatile tractors owners remember from the heady days of the 1970s and 80s.

The Versie Bomber jacket was about the best in the industry and every time a new Versie model was released the company always said changes were discreet because “everything works”.

It was simple marketing but it was music to the ears of most Versatile owners.

I interviewed quite a few owners all those years ago and most told me the reason they bought the tractor was because it was reliable and easy to service.

“You can fix ‘em in the paddock,” is one quote I recall.

Today the same sorts of comments ring true and many new owners have reverted to re-painting them in the original red and yellow.

That’s the case with Mullewa farmers Ian and Rob Kitto, who last year invested in two Versatile 620 DT (Delta Tracks) models – from AgWest Machinery, Geraldton – to basically rip deeper and go faster, as well as seeding duties.

You could say they are Versatile aficionados, having bought their first Versie in 1975, a 224kW (300hp) 4WD 900 model.

“We’ve had seven Versies since 1975, including one blue 9682 model that has done 7000 hours and it’s still going,” Rob said. “And it has never had a Versatile mechanic on it.”

The Kittos bought the 620DT for hard work, noting it has a standard weight of 27.5 tonnes while holding 1.5 tonnes of fuel in saddle tanks on either side of the cab.

“We wanted constant power to the ground and when you add up the weight, the tracks and the mid-mount fuel tanks, you get a balanced design that does the job, especially when you’re ripping on our deep sands,” Rob said.

“On our heavy country, the weight means less slip.

“We’ve noticed on another model we had with the fuel tank at the rear, that when there’s not much fuel left in the tank, traction is reduced.

“The mid-mount tanks provide a better balance”

Ease of service has always been a hallmark of the Versie and Rob said the 620DT was no different.

“At the 100 hour service interval it took us four hours to do all the oils from the diffs to the planetaries,” he said.