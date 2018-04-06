 

Vintage machinery feast at Sequel sale

KEN WILSON
06 Apr, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
The late Tony Pailthorpe driving his beloved Titan Prairie Tractor, which was the last tractor he restored before he died in 2013. It will be put up for sale.
The late Tony Pailthorpe driving his beloved Titan Prairie Tractor, which was the last tractor he restored before he died in 2013. It will be put up for sale.

ATTENTION all vintage tractor aficionados, antique collectors and self-confessed bower birds and magpies.

What could end up as the clearing sale of the year is being held at Wokalup on Saturday, April 21.

The big fuss is because Tony Pailthorpe’s vintage machinery collection is on the market.

Mr Pailthorpe, who died in 2013, at one time held the biggest collection of International Harvester tractors in the southern hemisphere, totalling 150 models, along with a huge collection of implements, machinery books, operator’s manuals, mandatory company signs, tools and sundry gear.

His major contribution to the ag industry, apart from his innovative contribution to the WA dairy industry, was to collect and restore to near perfection, almost anything he thought should be retained as living history.

Needless to say, Mr Pailthorpe was a passionate man who traversed Australia and the United States looking for machines to match his red blood.

He was a familiar figure on Wheatbelt roads driving an eight tonne Mitsubishi cattle truck, often described by him and friends as the “Mitsubishi roadhouse” – it’s where you ate, slept and drove.

Mr Pailthorpe made nine trips across the Nullarbor after he started to become “really serious” about collecting 27 years ago.

His passion for collecting picked up another gear when he retired from his dairy farm about 18 years ago and trips got longer, through South Australia, on to Victoria and including one near to the top of Queensland.

A selection of the Tony Pailthorpe Vintage Collection was auctioned on-site in 2015 when 400 lots successfully went under the hammer.

This month’s clearing sale is touted as the “sequel auction” comprising the “really good stuff”.

Mr Pailthorpe’s last restoration, a Prairie Tractor called a Titan D, which was built by the International Harvester Company at its Milwaukee Works, Wisconsin in 1912, will be one of the standout items.

Also in the line-up is a rare 1917 Titan 15-30, a rare McCormick 0-14 tractor and a rare Farmall Widefront F12 (1932-38).

Other vintage tractors on offer include a International AW6 Standard (1953-57) which was built at the International Harvester factory in Geelong; a Hart Parr 16-30 (1924-26), so designated from the claimed 11.9 kilowatts (16 horsepower) and the drawbar and 22.4kW (30hp) at the belt.

Other vehicles include a 1910 International Harvester (High Wheeler Buggy), an International vintage truck (circa 1920s) and a Morris Minor.

For the not-so-serious buyers, there’s any amount of stationary engines, old wheels, tractor seats, signs, milk cans, horse-drawn implements and the mandatory fuel bowsers and oil cans.

The venue is Aberbechan Farm, Benger and gates will open at 8am with the auction starting at 10am under the expertise of ‘Have Gavel Will Travel’ auctioneer Tiny Holly.

More information: phone Tiny Holly on 0422 272 727.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly
Ken Wilson

Ken Wilson

is Farm Weekly's machinery writer

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Indian Commercial farmers are moving abroad and investing in USA,CANADA,CA countries and
light grey arrow
Matthew is spot on! Some farmers may relish the chance to pull the organic lobby into line.
light grey arrow
CropDeath's company members hate a levy on GM seed, so they pay for the GM contamination GM
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables