 

Vintage machines on show at KatMach

KEN WILSON
05 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
This hardy band of tractor restorers and Katanning Machinery Restoration Group members, rugged up to pose for Torque at 7.30am last Saturday before setting up for the annual KatMach vintage tractor display.
THE best part of any vintage machinery display is the ‘yarns’ from old timers.

And Torque wasn’t disappointed at last Saturday’s annual KatMach vintage tractor display at Katanning.

It was the 14th annual event held by the enthusiastic Katanning Machinery Restoration Group and the 15 dedicated members didn’t hold back explaining their “treasures” on display, all in working order.

According to the group’s president Chester Smith, the success of the group is solely attributable to the members.

“Everybody pitches in to make this event a success,” Chester said.

“We’re all keen collectors and restorers and it’s great to put our work on display to show the public.

“The machines are part of history and we are passionate about keeping the spotlight on machines that contributed to the growth of agriculture in this State.”

The passion is obvious and Torque had no trouble eliciting information from members.

Chester, who has built up a big collection of tractors, engines, cars, etc, displayed tandem International Harvester AWD Super 6 tractors that were built in Geelong in 1953.

A total of 714 units were built between 1953 and 1957 and, as tandems, they were one of the first four-wheel drive tractors in the industry.

The four cylinder 264 motor was rated at 37 kilowatts (50 horsepower) providing the tandem with 75kW (100hp) which provided the power for broadacre cropping.

“This tandem was set up and used by a Dumbleyung farmer named Eric Wallis and is now part of our collection,” Chester said.

“In wet years it was an awesome beast because of its length and you could negotiate boggy patches more easily than you could with two-wheel drive.”

Group member Graham Blight rocked up in his blue ‘Chevy’ which was originally used by the army in WA during the Second World War as a fuel truck.

“After the war it was used for carting wood and fences,” Graham said.

“It sat on a rock heap in Williams for 30 years before I got it and I dismantled the whole thing and re-built it from the chassis up.

“It’s a 1944 Chevrolet model with a 216 motor.”

(The 216 was a 3.5 litre engine developing 67kW (90hp) linked to a three-speed manual transmission).

Another ‘yarn’ came from Mal Beeck, who displayed eight restored models, including a Rumley DoAll (circa 1920), which was his latest acquisition.

“I bought it in Toowoomba, Queensland, in July in working order and I haven’t had much to do on it, apart from adjusting the carbi,” Mal said.

“I bought it because I like collecting pre-war stuff and the fact there’s not too many of them around.”

For Ivan Quartermaine, who set up six of his tractors for the display, the little Oliver 25 had its own story.

“This one was used in the Second World War to cart bombs on trolleys to load up the planes,” Ivan said.

“It’s rated at 25hp (19kW) and I bought it at an auction 10 years ago and restored it to working order.

“It was built in the United States and it’s a rare one.”

If you feel like a trip down memory lane, jump into Doug Cardy’s Simca Verdette sedan, which took him seven years to restore.

“It’s the only one in WA and it’s licensed,” Doug said.

“It’s a 1955 model and was made in France and originally it had a V8 motor,

“I put in a Holden V6 Commodore motor and it’s a beauty with a cruising speed of 110km/h.”

Ah, memories of the drive-in theatres.

