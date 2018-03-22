A 313 kilowatt (420 horsepower) Volvo prime mover and TSE tipping lead trailer topped the clearing sale held by Landmark, on behalf of Dev and Adrienne Francisco, north Tincurrin, last Wednesday.
After some intense bidding the outfit was knocked down by Landmark auctioneer Steve Wright at $107,500, to two parties – the prime mover going to Nigel Morrison who farms with his brother Damien west of Brookton and the trailer to a farming concern in the Williams region.
“We’ve been on the lookout for a top truck for ages and now we’ve got what we wanted,” Mr Morrison said.
It was a relatively small sale (134 lots offered) with Mr Wright complimenting Mr Francisco on the presentation of the modern machinery in particular, which had been serviced regularly with most housed under cover when not in use.
The detailed descriptions of what was being offered along with inquiry to the vendors and the selling agents saw just over 200 potential buyers register for the sale.
Among the run of sundries which opened the sale was a 44 gallon drum full of second-hand points, which made a remarkable $520; a Jackman grain cleaner ($600); an old Hobbs Hoist ($300); a saw bench with 4kW (5hp) motor ($550) and an unlicensed tandem trailer ($550).
Of some of the larger items, an old Inland Sales seed cleaner sold at $1200 and an Agspray firefighter and tank on a skid, went at $1000.
The two field bins offered saw a 28 tonne Sherwell sell at $4400 and a 35t Brereton with hydraulic lift make $8000, both going to a local buyer.
One of the few sheep items was a Bird’s tandem sheep feeder which went locally at $2700 and an old Morton Baker wool press, which made $4500.
There was good interest in an unlicensed 9.1 metre (30 foot) Howard Porter flat top trailer which sold for $6000 to a Kukerin buyer, while another farmer from the same district paid $10,250 for a more recent and licensed 2.5t hydraulic tipper tandem trailer with drop sides and electric brakes.
A Cole 5-in-1 on Hobbs Hoist went at $5500, a Burando Hill 851 Farm King auger went to a Wagin buyer at $14,000, while a local paid $2800 for a 5000 litre Flex-N poly tank.
A near-new DIGGAWEST hydraulic 3PL post-hole digger with 500 millimetre (20 inch) bit, made $4500.
Older items offered and sold included a yellow root rake, going to Williams at $2600; an old Jetstream 2000 litre boomsprayer with a new pump and converted to a spot-sprayer ($2000) and a 1996 HZJ Toyota Landcruiser in very good condition for its age, with no rust, went to a buyer from south Tenterden at $12,500.
Moving on to the larger gear, a Case DCX 131 mower conditioner in pristine condition (having only done 610 hectares), went to a Wagin buyer at $35,000.
A near-new 18t green chaser bin with radial tyres and hydraulic auger and shute for filling feeders went to a Katanning buyer at $23,000 and a Burando Hill 24.2m (80ft) gooseneck boomsprayer, with 3800 litre tank with new motor and pump made $20,000, going to Kojonup.
Another Burando Hill product, a CGN 7000 liquid fertiliser tank, was sold for $22,500 to a Quairading buyer.
Next up was a 2013 model New Holland ST 830 12.7m (42ft) Flexi-Coil bar with liquid kit, Ryco heads, 250 kilogram (550 pound) break-out tines with Agmaster seeding boots and press wheels.
After some steady bidding it was knocked down at $72,500 to a Kukerin concern.
The Flexi-Coil 1720 tank with new manifold seals, hydraulic loading and unloading auger sold at $15,000.
Tractors attracted a lot of interest with an old Chamberlain C670 with Pederick FEL and stick rake making $6250, while a Chamberlain 4080 (5560 hours) with Erskine FEL bucket and hay forks, went at $15,000.
Next offered was a Case CVX 1170 FWA unit (5292hrs), bought by a Hyden concern at $55,000, while a 4WD Ford New Holland 9482 (4762hrs) in excellent condition, sold at $55,000.
A Merlo 40.7 model (2240hrs) with a 7m (23ft) boom, hay forks, two buckets, pallet forks and jib, attracted plenty of pre-sale interest and Mr Wright knocked it down to a Newdegate concern at $80,000.
A Case 2188 header (4631 engine hrs and 3082 rotor hrs) with 9.1m 1010 front, open tine finger reel and comb trailer, was a good buy at $23,000 and should be a handy unit come next harvest for the new owner from Pingelly.
Commenting after the sale, Mr Wright, who was assisted by nearby Landmark Corrigin auctioneer James Culleton, said the total clearance was without doubt due to the presentation and quality of what was on auction.