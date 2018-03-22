A 313 kilowatt (420 horsepower) Volvo prime mover and TSE tipping lead trailer topped the clearing sale held by Landmark, on behalf of Dev and Adrienne Francisco, north Tincurrin, last Wednesday.

After some intense bidding the outfit was knocked down by Landmark auctioneer Steve Wright at $107,500, to two parties – the prime mover going to Nigel Morrison who farms with his brother Damien west of Brookton and the trailer to a farming concern in the Williams region.

“We’ve been on the lookout for a top truck for ages and now we’ve got what we wanted,” Mr Morrison said.

It was a relatively small sale (134 lots offered) with Mr Wright complimenting Mr Francisco on the presentation of the modern machinery in particular, which had been serviced regularly with most housed under cover when not in use.

The detailed descriptions of what was being offered along with inquiry to the vendors and the selling agents saw just over 200 potential buyers register for the sale.

Among the run of sundries which opened the sale was a 44 gallon drum full of second-hand points, which made a remarkable $520; a Jackman grain cleaner ($600); an old Hobbs Hoist ($300); a saw bench with 4kW (5hp) motor ($550) and an unlicensed tandem trailer ($550).

Of some of the larger items, an old Inland Sales seed cleaner sold at $1200 and an Agspray firefighter and tank on a skid, went at $1000.

The two field bins offered saw a 28 tonne Sherwell sell at $4400 and a 35t Brereton with hydraulic lift make $8000, both going to a local buyer.

One of the few sheep items was a Bird’s tandem sheep feeder which went locally at $2700 and an old Morton Baker wool press, which made $4500.

There was good interest in an unlicensed 9.1 metre (30 foot) Howard Porter flat top trailer which sold for $6000 to a Kukerin buyer, while another farmer from the same district paid $10,250 for a more recent and licensed 2.5t hydraulic tipper tandem trailer with drop sides and electric brakes.

A Cole 5-in-1 on Hobbs Hoist went at $5500, a Burando Hill 851 Farm King auger went to a Wagin buyer at $14,000, while a local paid $2800 for a 5000 litre Flex-N poly tank.