CLAAS Harvest Centre (CHC) this week started what might be the perfect demonstration.

It comprised a 18.2 metre (60 feet) Seed Hawk seeding bar and Seed Hawk 660 Air Cart, pulled by a CLAAS Axion 950 tractor on large single tyres.

It will be in action over the next six weeks at selected sites from Northam to Katanning.

According to CHC Northam branch manager James Moss, the idea is to showcase the three products, even providing farmers with an opportunity to drive the Axion to judge how it performs pulling the rig.

“We wanted to provide farmers with an opportunity to see these products in action because they all have points of difference in the market,” Mr Moss said.

The Axion is rated at 306 kilowatts (410 horsepower) and like other models in the series, boasts a six-cylinder, 8.7 litre FPT Cursor 9 engine.

The Tier 2 engine includes a new variable geometry turbo that delivers optimum charge-air pressure according to the load and engine speed.

“All models are capable of transferring their full power from a standing start and at all forward speeds without a boost,” Mr Moss said.

“This reduces fuel consumption in all field and transport applications.”

Further fuel savings are achieved by the AXION automatically matching the engine speed to the load and aiming for maximum torque at around 1300rpm.

All models are equipped with an upgraded ZF Terramatic transmission to match the higher output of these tractors.

The Seed Hawk iCon 45 Series bar has been set on 30 centimetres (12 inches) spacings and comes with section control for all of the six 3m (10ft) sections.

When activated (by GPS references), tine assemblies lift out of the ground for the designated period identified before returning to the working position.

Seed Hawk says the reason for lifting the assemblies is to maintain the integrity of already seeded ground.

The Seed Hawk assemblies have been designed for accurate seed placement and safe fertiliser separation.