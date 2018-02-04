HOW many times have you heard or tried to discuss Big Data?

What is Big Data, anyway?

You should have Googled that already – extremely large data sets that may be analysed computationally to reveal patterns, trends and associations, especially relating to human behaviour and interactions.

Put that in ag parlance and it’s basically all the data you collect from yield monitors, soil maps, spraying programs, plant analyses, gross margins and so on.

The big question, for the past nearly 20 years, is: What do you do with it?

Well, nothing, if you’re in a (majority) group that has loved GPS or RTK precision agriculture for guidance and section control capabilities.

As for analysing data?

Let the agronomists and map-making companies do it.

For farmers around this writer’s age (let’s make that plus or minus 20 years), analysing yield monitors, for example, is just too hard (to understand software programs), too time-consuming (bloody signal drop-outs and slow download speeds) and too objective (I’ve done it this way for years).

Happily, with exponential growth in reliable precision ag tools and software, the tide is turning to the future.

We are witnessing a transitional stage in Australian agriculture as younger generation farmers step up to the plate to “have a crack”.

Heralding calls of variable rate application and autonomous machinery operation are quickly spotlighting the need to accelerate farm management towards more productive and profitable systems.

But don’t get too flustered – “hang on, help is on the way”, as the Little River Band would say (and sing).

One of the helpers is young and enthusiastic east Binnu farmer Michael Ford.

He has established a precision ag company called Hectare.Ag and as a lover of algorithms, has created an iPhone/iPad app, which is basically a collection of precision ag tools to analyse data and make maps.

He is self-taught – there were no precision ag courses in education curricula in WA when he was attending Hale School – out of an interest in website development.