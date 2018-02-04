 

Young farmer puts Big Data in reach

KEN WILSON
04 Feb, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Hectare.Ag owner and east Binnu farmer Michael Ford busy at work developing easy-to-use tools for application in precision agriculture.
Hectare.Ag owner and east Binnu farmer Michael Ford busy at work developing easy-to-use tools for application in precision agriculture.

HOW many times have you heard or tried to discuss Big Data?

What is Big Data, anyway?

You should have Googled that already – extremely large data sets that may be analysed computationally to reveal patterns, trends and associations, especially relating to human behaviour and interactions.

Put that in ag parlance and it’s basically all the data you collect from yield monitors, soil maps, spraying programs, plant analyses, gross margins and so on.

The big question, for the past nearly 20 years, is: What do you do with it?

Well, nothing, if you’re in a (majority) group that has loved GPS or RTK precision agriculture for guidance and section control capabilities.

As for analysing data?

Let the agronomists and map-making companies do it.

For farmers around this writer’s age (let’s make that plus or minus 20 years), analysing yield monitors, for example, is just too hard (to understand software programs), too time-consuming (bloody signal drop-outs and slow download speeds) and too objective (I’ve done it this way for years).

Happily, with exponential growth in reliable precision ag tools and software, the tide is turning to the future.

We are witnessing a transitional stage in Australian agriculture as younger generation farmers step up to the plate to “have a crack”.

Heralding calls of variable rate application and autonomous machinery operation are quickly spotlighting the need to accelerate farm management towards more productive and profitable systems.

But don’t get too flustered – “hang on, help is on the way”, as the Little River Band would say (and sing).

One of the helpers is young and enthusiastic east Binnu farmer Michael Ford.

He has established a precision ag company called Hectare.Ag and as a lover of algorithms, has created an iPhone/iPad app, which is basically a collection of precision ag tools to analyse data and make maps.

He is self-taught – there were no precision ag courses in education curricula in WA when he was attending Hale School – out of an interest in website development.

It has led to consulting for several WA start-up (agriculture) companies and writing software programs for data analysis across multiple platforms.

But his main focus has been developing Hectare.Ag and it has reached a stage where he has developed a collection of precision ag tools to analyse historical and current data.

Employing the latest Sentinel satellite imagery, with Hectare’s tools, you can pull in the latest NDVI (normalised difference vegetation index) imagery of your farm paddocks, which you can use to do things such as zone paddocks or select ground-truthing sites.

“My overall goal was to make precision ag easy by removing the mental and cost barriers,” Michael said.

“So satellite imagery is a starting place to build your own farm management plan and then use some of the tools I’ve developed to make your own decisions without too much cost and too much hassle.

“Every farm is different but if you’ve got the right tools you can customise almost everything to the way your farm operates.”

But it’s not all about map-making.

One of the latest tools Michael has integrated into Hectare.Ag are services that talk to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development weather station and rain radar services.

“It’s an easy way to view nearby rain events and other weather data, such as Delta T,” Michael said.

“The aim is to utilise already available services to save time and money.”

In the same vein, Michael is trialling third party devices which can talk to your iPad or iPhone to relay GPS or RTK location data.

He already has written software to stream the information into Hectare.Ag.

He has built a system which will enable machines to talk to each other.

It’s similar to shared-coverage between machinery, except it’s machine, brand and device independent.

“Basically I’ve created an entry-level pathway into precision agriculture where you can experiment and decide what you want to do before making big commitments,” Michael said.

“There’s lots of technology available but it’s a matter of deciding what you’d like to work with on your farm, and ultimately, what’s going to best improve gross margins.

“I’ve set up Hectare as a system that provides tools to help you make more informed decisions, without blowing your budget.

“It uses basic information that can be gathered quickly and cheaply and I can present that in a simple way that is easy to understand and use.”

That last comment should produce a collective sigh of relief that there is a farmer-led light at the end of the precision ag tunnel.

Search for the Hectare.Ag app on the app store.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
We offer a wide range of cannabis strains and products in a clean, safe environment. To provide
light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables