AS one of the first farms to go under the hammer this season in the WA rural property market, the sale of Cwmavon, Gnowangerup, represented a notable event for the sector.

Being a top quality property in a reliable farming area, it was expected by Elders Real Estate professionals that Cwmavon would fetch a premium price, but when the hammer went down at $7.65 million, many were slightly surprised and the vendors, Michael and Sue Lance, were certainly pleased.

The auction, held last Friday at the Gnowangerup Bowling Club, proved to be quite an event for the town, drawing more than 90 people, many of whom were seeking insight into the value of farmland in the local area.

The property was auctioned by selling agent, Elders Real Estate rural specialist Jeff Douglas and bought by Peter and Michelle Dewar, from Broomehill, who were consistent bidders throughout the auction.

Mr Douglas said given the market, he didn’t have an expectation of what the property would sell for.

“It is difficult to have a price expectation in today’s market which is part of the reason why properties go to auction, but it did sell for a premium price,” Mr Douglas said.

“It certainly means it is a great time to sell so people sitting on the fence should consider taking advantage of the market.”

Cwmavon measures 1672.4 hectares with about 1426.5ha being considered arable.

Based on the sale price of $7.65m, Cwmavon sold for about $4574.26 per hectare or $5362.78 per arable hectare.

A reserve price was set but not disclosed and bidding, which started at $5.5m, lasted about 10 minutes.

Mr Douglas paused the auction when bidding reached $7.45m to discuss with the vendors before officially declaring the property on the market.

Elders Real Estate sales executive – WA Rural Jim Sangalli, said the result reflected the strong demand for quality farmland in the Great Southern region.

“The good commodity prices has put extra confidence throughout the agricultural community and that put together with a lack of farms on the market leads to a healthy marketplace,” Mr Sangalli said.