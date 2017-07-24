 

Elders expands its real estate footprint

Elders SDEA's commercial sales and leasing specialist Keiran Daggett (left) and specialist business broker Patrick Williams.
ELDERS has added another string to the already well-tuned bow of its real estate portfolio and clients are set to be the beneficiaries.

The company, established in Adelaide 176 years ago as a broker of wool, is now offering business broking and commercial sales and leasing as part of its extensive and specialised range.

The latest jewel in the product suite comes as a result of its purchase three and a half months months ago of one of the South West’s largest real estate firms, Bunbury-based Southern Districts Estate Agency (SDEA).

Elders SDEA, as it’s now known, has had a commercial real estate arm for 30 plus of its 49 years of existence and although the broking service will remain based in Bunbury, it’s expected to have Statewide application.

Patrick Williams will continue to head the department, specialising in business broking and working in unison with commercial sales and leasing specialist Keiran Daggett.

Mr Williams said the team offered enormous benefits to clients looking for non-core business investment opportunities or new business premises.

“In the case of commercial investors we can find them the right property, find suitable tenants and manage the property for them on an ongoing basis (Elders SDEA currently manages a large commercial property portfolio).

“This makes it a very simple process for the client and they can be comfortable in the knowledge we provide advice and guidance on the legal requirements surrounding such investments,” Mr Williams said.

“This includes things like the intricacies of the retail tenancies act.

“For instance people may not realise that in the case of commercial property, the tenant pays the outgoings including management fees and lease preparation costs, whereas in the retail sector landlords pay the management fees and lease preparation costs,” he said.

“While we at Elders SDEA have the background and experience in this field it is fantastic to now be working under such a trusted brand as Elders and with the company’s extensive State-based network.

“I am impressed with how professional and how welcoming staff and management at Elders have been.”

Mr Williams said their specialist services would appeal to farmers seeking off-farm investments, small business owners, regional professionals and those planning for retirement, succession, self managed super fund operators, even those wanting to do a bit of drought-proofing through diversification.

“I had a client recently who bought a freehold property through his self-managed super fund from which he now runs his own business as a separate entity,” he said.

“And for those wanting to sell a business Keiran and I can work together to match sellers and buyers.

“Similarly for those needing to upsize business premises or wanting to expand by moving in to other regions we can find that suitable bigger property and even more so now by collaborating with the Elders network,” Mr Williams said.

“I have recently had a couple of leads from another Elders Real Estate office resulting in a couple of listings to sell businesses out in the Wheatbelt town of Narrogin.

“This sort of co-operation within the Elders network is fantastic.”

Mr Williams can relate to farmers or business owners wanting to sell up and pursue different career opportunities.

He is a former Northcliffe dairy and beef farmer who incorporated tourist chalets and accommodation onto the property and prior to full-time farming was involved for many years in a country supermarket and newsagency business.

“When I left farming I actually approached (Elders SDEA branch manager and licensee) Drew Cary to inquire what businesses he had for sale,” Mr Williams said.

“His response was why don’t you consider working here instead so I did, starting as a business broker in 2011 and later buying into the business as a partner/director in 2015.”

Mr Williams said he continually got a buzz out of the job and especially loved the satisfaction of marrying a buyer to a business.

He has done deals worth a few hundred dollars to many millions of dollars and his clients have included locals to multi-nationals.

His ability was recognised for three consecutive years from 2012 to 2014 when he was the Professionals top ranked commercial sales person for WA and the Northern Territory.

Keiran Daggett, whose commercial sales role incorporates industrial, commercial, retail and office portfolios, has a similarly noteworthy background.

He was born in Sydney and began his career there before relocating to London for four years, working in foreign exchange markets.

An investment banking role with Westpac brought him back to Sydney in 1995 and subsequently to Perth, Geraldton, Port Hedland and Bunbury where much of the lending related to commercial property.

“Throughout, but especially in Bunbury, many of my clients were farmers and rural people,” Mr Daggett said.

“I have always loved meeting new and interesting people through the job and matching buyers with sellers and landlords with tenants.

“Working firstly with the old Southern Districts and now with Elders has been a perfect extension for me.

“Elders mission seems to be to constantly add value, provide solutions, opportunities and choices to clients and our department is certainly a good fit with that.

“And there is such great integrity around the Elders brand,” Mr Daggett said.

“I know when I walk down the street people are looking at my pink shirt and the red logo in a really positive way.

“And it’s the same sort of feeling I get from my community involvement with the Bunbury Swimming Club and the Colts Cricket Club.”

Elders SDEA can be contacted on 9721 3533 or call Patrick Williams on 0407 990 886 or Keiran Daggett on 0427 902 106.

