ELDERS has added another string to the already well-tuned bow of its real estate portfolio and clients are set to be the beneficiaries.

The company, established in Adelaide 176 years ago as a broker of wool, is now offering business broking and commercial sales and leasing as part of its extensive and specialised range.

The latest jewel in the product suite comes as a result of its purchase three and a half months months ago of one of the South West’s largest real estate firms, Bunbury-based Southern Districts Estate Agency (SDEA).

Elders SDEA, as it’s now known, has had a commercial real estate arm for 30 plus of its 49 years of existence and although the broking service will remain based in Bunbury, it’s expected to have Statewide application.

Patrick Williams will continue to head the department, specialising in business broking and working in unison with commercial sales and leasing specialist Keiran Daggett.

Mr Williams said the team offered enormous benefits to clients looking for non-core business investment opportunities or new business premises.

“In the case of commercial investors we can find them the right property, find suitable tenants and manage the property for them on an ongoing basis (Elders SDEA currently manages a large commercial property portfolio).

“This makes it a very simple process for the client and they can be comfortable in the knowledge we provide advice and guidance on the legal requirements surrounding such investments,” Mr Williams said.

“This includes things like the intricacies of the retail tenancies act.

“For instance people may not realise that in the case of commercial property, the tenant pays the outgoings including management fees and lease preparation costs, whereas in the retail sector landlords pay the management fees and lease preparation costs,” he said.

“While we at Elders SDEA have the background and experience in this field it is fantastic to now be working under such a trusted brand as Elders and with the company’s extensive State-based network.