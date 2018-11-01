 

Historic farm sold under the hammer

MOLLIE TRACEY
01 Nov, 2018 12:30 PM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Kilburnie was sold at auction by Landmark Harcourts auctioneer Terry Norrish (left), selling agent David Jannings, with vendors Lyn O'Brien and David Kingsey and to Ray White Rural WA buying agent Michael Bachelor on behalf of the Tucker family, Esperance.
Kilburnie was sold at auction by Landmark Harcourts auctioneer Terry Norrish (left), selling agent David Jannings, with vendors Lyn O'Brien and David Kingsey and to Ray White Rural WA buying agent Michael Bachelor on behalf of the Tucker family, Esperance.

ON the steps of the iconic homestead at Broomehill West, Kilburnie was sold under the hammer at auction last week, achieving a premium price.

The start of the day was looking rather damp with rain forecast – not ideal for an outdoors on-site auction – but fortunately the weather took a turn and with the sun briefly shining, the hammer went down at $6.17 million.

Given the positive market, as termed by Landmark Harcourts real estate team, where for some time there has been high demand for quality farmland but limited listings to meet interest, it was expected that Kilburnie would sell for a top price.

The sale was handled by Landmark Harcourts real estate specialist David Jannings who said he had received considerable interest in the weeks leading up to the auction.

Whether it be genuine buyers, people in support of the vendors or landowners wanting to gain some insight into the local market, the auction drew a large crowd of about 75 people.

“It was the first transparent sale or auction for the 2018 spring selling season for this area and is a true indication of what people are prepared to pay at this point in time,” Mr Jannings said.

Regarded as a top notch farm for the Great Southern region, Kilburnie was known for its good country and soils, infrastructure, extensive maintenance and historic homestead which was built in 1929.

“This property has a very good reputation in this area – it has been well farmed and maintained and has good production capabilities,” Mr Jannings said.

Kilburnie measures 1521 hectares, with about 1071ha considered croppable.

Based on the sale price of $6.17m, Kilburnie sold for $4056.54 per hectare or about $5760.97 per croppable hectare.

There were four registered bidders and the auction started at $5.1m with a bid placed on behalf of the vendor.

As typical of an auction, the bidders remained shy which resulted in more of a slower-paced auction.

Landmark Harcourts auctioneer Terry Norrish paused the auction at $6.15m to discuss with the vendors before declaring the property officially on the market.

“The auction went as expected, with very bullish and robust competition,” Mr Norrish said.

“Kilburnie is an outstanding property with the best presentation that I have seen for a long time.

“It’s great to see a wonderful result for the buyers and sellers, where both parties are happy.”

Vendors David Kinsey and Lyn O’Brien, who purchased the property in 2006, were pleased with the outcome.

“We are very pleased with the result and wish the new owners the very best at the farm that we have been very happy at,” Mr Kinsey said.

“It means that we can move on to the next step of our lives.”

Kilburnie was purchased by Ray White Rural WA buying agent Michael Bachelor on behalf of the Tucker family, who have extensive interests in the Esperance farming region and wanti to diversify their property portfolio.

The family’s agricultural operations is headed by Alistair Tucker.

Mr Jannings said the sale of Kilburnie was a good indication of the status of the local market.

“Land values have definitely lifted from previously listed properties and the sale of this farm may give people greater confidence if they may decide to sell their property,” Mr Jannings said.

Kilburnie is well known for its rich history with its first title dating back to 1899.

Under Mr Kinsey and Ms O’Brien’s ownership, the property has been operated at 25 per cent sheep for prime lamb production and 75pc cropping basis.

It has well-drained country with very fertile soils ranging from red granite loams, gravelly loams and flooded gum.

Water was another buyer drawcard with two natural springs, a historic well to service livestock and 24 dams and four troughs that supply reliable water to the farm.

Infrastructure was also a feature, comprising four machinery sheds with a workshop to one, a general purpose shed, shearing shed, 750 head sheep yards, seven silos and assortment of tanks for domestic, farm and fuel use.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
NO ships with live animals should be leaving Australia. This industry is animal abuse and animal
light grey arrow
we are happy to have Aldi in katanning doing business with WAMCO we also wanted and in great
light grey arrow
This is a disgrace but what can you expect from a Liberal Government that insists on making
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables