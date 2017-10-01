 

Landmark goes live with online auction

WENDY GOULD
01 Oct, 2017 04:00 AM
The charming Katrine Steading will add to its historical uniqueness when it becomes the first property in WA to be offered by Landmark Harcourts Rural WA by online auction through FinalCall.
LANDMARK Harcourts Rural WA will raise the curtain on its first online property auction in October.

In a quest for innovation and marketing smarts the company has joined forces with FinalCall, Australia’s most advanced real-time online auction platform, to offer clients the opportunity to sell their real estate via the modern-day platform.

Landmark region corporate services and business development manager Glenn McTaggart said online auctions provided a more global approach to Landmark Harcourts’ business, potentially exposing client’s properties to a considerably wider audience.

“It is something we have considered for some time and working with FinalCall now makes it possible,” Mr McTaggart said.

“Their platform is simple to use and allows verified buyers the ability to make bids in a secure livestream auction environment.

“It works on any device across mobile, tablet or desktop and we are able to set a defined bidding period ensuring a positive user experience,” Mr McTaggart said.

Live video streaming is an option allowing instant video and audio streaming into the platform or to Facebook, in addition to the real-time auction bidding.

Fittingly, one of the most unique properties ever offered in WA, will be the trailblazer for Landmark Harcourts Rural WA in its use of the online bidding system.

Equidistant from Northam and Toodyay in the Avon Valley, just an hour’s drive from Perth, Katrine Steading which was allocated in 1832, will be open for purchase in a three-day online bidding window which opens at 12 noon on Monday, October 30 and closes at 12 noon on Thursday November 2.

Sitting on 9.71 hectares with direct Avon River access the magnificent two storey homestead with its village like conglomerate of buildings and magnificent gardens was lovingly restored by former Koorda farmers Rex and his wife Chris Downie and family.

Selling agent Phil Becker, Landmark Harcourts Northam, said with Rex’s passing in 2009 the family was ready to move on and Katrine Steading was now looking for new owners with their own vision and passion for the place.

“Properties like this rarely come to market,” he said.

“When they do it’s an opportunity not to be missed, especially given the endless possibilities it presents.

“Apart from uses already undertaken by the Downies such as B&B and as a venue for weddings and corporate functions, other suggestions for it has been as a boutique brewery, wine showroom, an artist’s, writer’s or musician’s retreat or like the Downies, farmers looking for retirement with a purpose and something to keep them occupied,” Mr Becker said.

FarmWeekly

