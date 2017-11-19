IT may be best known for its Hyfield Poll Merino stud, but there is a lot more to Giovi Limited’s southern land portfolio than quality wool production.

The company’s Kojonup aggregation, comprising the namesake Hyfield, plus Crossburn and Yaralla, is a productive cluster of agricultural properties totalling 7831 hectares on 67 titles, with Hyfield situated two kilometres north of Kojonup and Crossburn and Yaralla south of town.

Mixed cropping and grazing, namely sheep, are the enterprises of choice but it’s versatile country that could be used for other pursuits.

The Poll Merino stud was recently dispersed and as part of a restructure of company assets and enterprises, the decision has been made to offer the trio of properties for sale by expressions of interest that close on Thursday, December 7, unless sold prior.

Ray White Rural WA is entrusted with the sale and co-principal Steve Vaughan said it was an honour to have been appointed.

“The considerable amount of early interest from local farmers, internationals and the corporate sector stands testimony to the quality of this group of properties,” Mr Vaughan said.

“They would be as good as any mixed farming enterprise anywhere in Australia.”

Of the 7831ha, 78 per cent or 6167ha is considered arable and suitable for cropping and grazing with the remaining 1664ha non-arable grazing land.

Since recording began in 1885, the average annual rainfall has been measured as 527 millimetres at the nearby Bureau of Meteorology weather station, Kojonup, and in five of the past 10 years this average has been met or exceeded.

The cropping program in recent years has comprised Calingiri, Mace and Spelt wheats, Bass barley, Bannister oats and canola varieties 45Y25RR, GT50RR and Hyola525RT in a total combined planting just shy of 4000ha.

While not fixed, rotations are generally three cereal and one canola with crops planted on 250mm spacings.

The aggregation has had a sound fertiliser history since it was acquired by Wellard in 2008 with current applications comprising 120 kilograms a hectare of Agflow or similar, 50kg/ha of MOP at cropping and follow-up applications of liquid Flexi-N as required.