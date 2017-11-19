 

Prime Kojonup aggregation hits market

WENDY GOULD
19 Nov, 2017 04:00 AM
Canola is one of several crops grown successfully on Giovi Limited’s Kojonup aggregation.

IT may be best known for its Hyfield Poll Merino stud, but there is a lot more to Giovi Limited’s southern land portfolio than quality wool production.

The company’s Kojonup aggregation, comprising the namesake Hyfield, plus Crossburn and Yaralla, is a productive cluster of agricultural properties totalling 7831 hectares on 67 titles, with Hyfield situated two kilometres north of Kojonup and Crossburn and Yaralla south of town.

Mixed cropping and grazing, namely sheep, are the enterprises of choice but it’s versatile country that could be used for other pursuits.

The Poll Merino stud was recently dispersed and as part of a restructure of company assets and enterprises, the decision has been made to offer the trio of properties for sale by expressions of interest that close on Thursday, December 7, unless sold prior.

Ray White Rural WA is entrusted with the sale and co-principal Steve Vaughan said it was an honour to have been appointed.

“The considerable amount of early interest from local farmers, internationals and the corporate sector stands testimony to the quality of this group of properties,” Mr Vaughan said.

“They would be as good as any mixed farming enterprise anywhere in Australia.”

Of the 7831ha, 78 per cent or 6167ha is considered arable and suitable for cropping and grazing with the remaining 1664ha non-arable grazing land.

Since recording began in 1885, the average annual rainfall has been measured as 527 millimetres at the nearby Bureau of Meteorology weather station, Kojonup, and in five of the past 10 years this average has been met or exceeded.

The cropping program in recent years has comprised Calingiri, Mace and Spelt wheats, Bass barley, Bannister oats and canola varieties 45Y25RR, GT50RR and Hyola525RT in a total combined planting just shy of 4000ha.

While not fixed, rotations are generally three cereal and one canola with crops planted on 250mm spacings.

The aggregation has had a sound fertiliser history since it was acquired by Wellard in 2008 with current applications comprising 120 kilograms a hectare of Agflow or similar, 50kg/ha of MOP at cropping and follow-up applications of liquid Flexi-N as required.

A lime application program has also been undertaken, with about 1.5 to 2 tonnes a hectare applied, again on an as-needs basis.

Apart from the 19 micron Hyfield Poll Merino stud which was recently dispersed, the sheep grazing enterprise has included 12,500 commercial Merino ewes where lambing percentages are typically between 100pc and 105pc.

The properties have extensive internal roads and laneways for ease of vehicle and livestock movement, fencing is generally in good condition with much of it replaced in recent years and other improvements throughout are also notable.

One of the standouts at Hyfield is the 1770m2 Colorbond steel-framed shed enclosed on three sides, which has been home to several of Giovi Limited’s annual ram sales and industry events.

It houses a seminar section complete with kitchen, entertaining area, coolroom and men’s and women’s bathrooms.

The massive structure also doubles as a workshop and machinery shed but there are two other new machinery sheds at Hyfield, one of 630m2 and the other of 475m2.

Dwellings at Hyfield include two comfortable four bedroom, one bathroom homes and a renovated stone and Colorbond cottage used for visitors.

Silo storage capacity is about 2040 tonnes from 17 cone-bottom silos ranging in size from 40t to 81t and two new 500t flat bottom silos on a pad that has the ability to hold up to 16 silos.

Residences at Crossburn include a double brick four-bedroom home with built-in robes and a double brick, three- bedroom home.

A state-of-the-art shearing shed complex features a six-stand raised board and lean-tos of 36m x 20m and 20m x 6m plus new Wake and Beecham steel on steel sheep yards.

Shearer’s facilities are second to none with lunchroom, showers and toilets for men and women and wheelchair access.

Other structures such as hay sheds, fertiliser and chemical sheds and workshops are interspersed throughout the properties.

Given its proximity to the townsite, this Kojonup aggregation presents as an exciting agricultural prospect as either a stand-alone opportunity or bolt-on to an existing land holding.

More information: contact Steve Vaughan on 0428 120 407 or Mike Batchelor on 0427 948 447.

FarmWeekly

