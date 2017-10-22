THEY say if you want something done ask a busy woman.

The busy women of Ongerup proved that theory last week, as the Ongerup Hall was transformed for the Women in Farming Enterprises (WIFE) annual seminar.

It’s the first time the seminar has been held in the Great Southern town, which put its hand up 12 months ago to host the flagship event.

Since then, countless hours of cleaning, floor polishing, electrical work and gardening has been put into restoring the rundown facility to its former glory.

Ongerup seminar secretary Kendall Osborn said the community had jumped at the opportunity to support the event.

“We sort of put our hands up at the last seminar to host the event not knowing where we’d hold it, we had visions of it going up to the local complex and hiring a marquee but the cost to hire the marquee just blew it way out,’’ Ms Osborn said.

“So then we relooked at this venue, but it hadn’t had a lot of love for a while.

“A lot of sweat has gone into the hall, the ladies have done an amazing job.”

More than 120 people saw the finished product last week at WIFE’s sixth annual seminar, which focused on resilience.

Guest speakers included Brain Ambulance chief executive officer Deb Reveley, on the importance of mental resilience and Woodanilling farmer and 2012 Young Farmer of the Year Bindi Murray, who shared her story of juggling parenthood and farming.

Other speakers included Millers Ice Cream founder Paul Miller, 2 Workin Oz founder Ley Webster, Telstra WA south and central area general manager Boyd Brown, Origo managing director Annie Brox and several local community members.

WIFE general committee member Tina Harding said the Ongerup branch chose to focus on resilience to recognise the hardships farmers and their communities faced each year.

“Our small community has just lost two important members, our winter sporting teams have gone, our school is struggling to survive and there are too few people left that are actively involved,” Ms Harding said.