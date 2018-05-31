 

Wedding proposal part of the nightshift

RACHEL CLARKE
31 May, 2018 07:45 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Down on his knee, Nathan Sawyer pops the question to Leanne Cooke last week. She said yes.
Down on his knee, Nathan Sawyer pops the question to Leanne Cooke last week. She said yes.

NATHAN Sawyer, Dalwallinu, took to Twitter last week for a #seeding18 picture with a difference.

Mr Sawyer and his new fiancé Leanne Cooke posed for this photo just on sunrise after he proposed to her last week.

His caption “#seeding18 can’t be all about breaking gear and making dust! The inch of rain two days later was the icing on the cake”.

“I’d been thinking about the proposal since January,” Mr Sawyer said.

Ms Cooke was working on the Sawyer family farm as a backpacker when they first met, but with limited visa options, she had to return home to Ireland.

Mr Sawyer had been flying over to Ireland every few months to see her.

Ms Cooke went to a wedding in the Cook Islands in the South Pacific two weeks ago and then stopped in WA for a few weeks on her way back to Ireland, which luck have it, worked out to be the middle of seeding.

Mr Sawyer said luring his future wife to the paddock was not an issue as she joined him for a nightshift stint.

Comments came through from other growers via social media across the State congratulating the couple.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Farmers are people in the business of farming. If the only way they can make a profitable living
light grey arrow
''-sheep had a 10% to 12% weight gain on the 15 day voyage '' In 2017 NZ LE by sea [cattle] had
light grey arrow
Hi, On behalf of the Bindoon Ag. Show committee I am seeking help to contact Neil Garnett to
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables