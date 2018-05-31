NATHAN Sawyer, Dalwallinu, took to Twitter last week for a #seeding18 picture with a difference.

Mr Sawyer and his new fiancé Leanne Cooke posed for this photo just on sunrise after he proposed to her last week.

His caption “#seeding18 can’t be all about breaking gear and making dust! The inch of rain two days later was the icing on the cake”.

“I’d been thinking about the proposal since January,” Mr Sawyer said.

Ms Cooke was working on the Sawyer family farm as a backpacker when they first met, but with limited visa options, she had to return home to Ireland.

Mr Sawyer had been flying over to Ireland every few months to see her.

Ms Cooke went to a wedding in the Cook Islands in the South Pacific two weeks ago and then stopped in WA for a few weeks on her way back to Ireland, which luck have it, worked out to be the middle of seeding.

Mr Sawyer said luring his future wife to the paddock was not an issue as she joined him for a nightshift stint.

Comments came through from other growers via social media across the State congratulating the couple.