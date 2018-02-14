SUMMER conditions and local government restrictions have seen Western Power’s inspection helicopter in operation for another summer.

Power lines, supplying power to Geraldton, Albany and Kalgoorlie, weave their way through regional areas and farm land across the State.

Western Power’s transmission line crew team leader Milan Damjanovic said they were responsible for line maintenance across the South West and Metro area.

This year specially-trained fault crews will fly thousands of kilometres, criss-crossing bush and farmland in search of faults that are inaccessible by vehicle due to restrictions.

Western Power’s head of Regional South Operations, Jeffery Spinner said, “last year we flew over 170 hours checking for damage following outages, so we could restore power as safely and quickly as possible”.

Over the summer months bushfires also risk the equipment and structure that Western Power uses to supply towns, regions and cities with power.

After a bushfire has burnt through, it can be unsafe to access bush lands or power poles, however the helicopter can assess the extent of the damage and how to go about fixing the issue.

After the trip has been identified, the spotter has the responsibility of relaying information back to head office with the safest and fastest routes to a discovered fault.

The biggest issue Western Power faces over the bushfire season and the summer months is restriction and access to areas.

Mr Damjanovic said there were restrictions on ground patrolling, as they couldn’t send vehicles into dry and grass-filled paddocks that may cause bushfires when there were local restrictions in place.

“We have local fire ban restrictions from DFES and local government restrictions in place where the ground crew dispatch can be difficult and time consuming,” he said.

“So we engage the helicopter and the spotter so they can patrol the lines.”

Helicopters are able to fly without the restrictions relevant to ground crews, also the service provides a quicker response time with the speed helicopters travel to the affected areas.