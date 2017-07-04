THERE is something distinctly unique about the Mukinbudin Men’s Shed.

True to form for the Wheatbelt town, the shed reflects a strong sense of community and a determination to not just survive, but thrive.

Which is why, although technically a men’s shed, the Mukinbudin branch is open to everyone within the community.

That’s right – take a peek behind the welding helmets and you may be surprised to see the faces of women, as the welding courses tend to be quite popular with the local ladies.

The building was originally known as the Mukinbudin 1950s Working Farm Shed and was developed more than 10 years ago by a group of retired farmers who were looking for some social interaction and who shared a passion for restoring old farm machinery.

They would restore old tractors and other pieces of machinery – using some of them to put in a crop each year, cut hay and harvest – not the quickest process, but they loved it and it was quite a sight to behold.

The shed is in the centre of town and the 120 hectares of land used for cropping is leased from CBH for a minimal fee.

As part of the generous lease agreement, the group had to address salinity on the land – which took the form of planting 4500 seedlings using a 1965 Chamberlain Super 90 tractor in 2009.

According to current president Jeff Seaby the original founders of the 1950s Working Farm Shed had a strong bond in their shared interest for old farm machinery.

That included Jeff’s father-in-law Gil Williams and other community stalwarts such as Laurie Jones, John Smith, Roy Jones and Bill Crook.

“Some of the skills these old guys have are just invaluable and what they have achieved with old machinery is quite amazing,” Jeff said.

“In order to keep the shed going for the long-term, we’re actually calling it a community shed, so we’ve had a strong push to get women involved as well.

“We hold welding courses, ceramics, woodwork, first-aid and regular morning teas – a lot of different things to keep the shed going and keep people interested.