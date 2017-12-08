THE Mingenew community came together last Saturday night to wrap up Movember activities that included a massive fundraising campaign and highlighted issues of men’s health such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men’s suicide.

A solid group of 40 men from across the region grew moustaches as part of the well-supported effort.

An estimated 300 people gathered at the Mingenew Recreation Centre to back the event organised by the Mingenew Gringos.

The event paid tribute to Peter Ward, a prominent member of the community who recently lost a battle with depression.

One of the event organisers was Smyth Agri Services owner Anthony Smyth who said eight people in Australia lost their battles with depression on a daily basis.

He was joined by Mingenew Elders branch manager Jarrad Kupsch in putting the concept together.

“Jarrad and I spoke to each other earlier in October,” Mr Smyth said.

“We decided to join forces and use our network to get the auction items together and drive the Mingenew Gringo message which was all about raising awareness around men’s health – particularly depression and suicide,” Mr Smyth said.

Only anticipating 100 people to attend and expecting to raise about $20,000, the men were shocked when three times that number supported the event and they raised $39,000 on the night – on top of the $45,000 in donations they had already received.

“We are shooting for second place across the whole country on the Movember site which is a huge effort for a small country town when you look at the size and reach of some other groups,” Mr Smyth said.

The event kicked off with a game of super six cricket between members of the Mingenew Gringos and the North Midlands All Stars.

Admission was $10 and everyone watched the game under lights, enjoying a sausage sizzle, before moving onto an information session with guest speakers, highlighting the serious issues at hand.

“We had guest speaker Kent Morrison who used to be the local GP in Dongara,” Mr Smyth said.