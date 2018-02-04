THE committee responsible for allocating funds for WA’s agricultural colleges from a special trust has hit out at the State government for taking a larger slice of its dividends.

Changes to funding arrangements to the Agricultural Education Provisions Trust (AEPT) were announced in December – along with several other cuts to regional education – as part of the Labor Government’s bid to save $64 million.

The AEPT funds are generated through the selling of produce from the State’s five agricultural colleges in Cunderdin, Denmark, Harvey, Morawa and Narrogin, as well as the Esperance Senior High School Farm Training Centre.

The Trust covers the costs of farm machinery and fleet vehicles, fencing, farm development and other recurrent costs, and supports several agricultural education programs in regional and metropolitan schools across the State.

It also acts as a contingency fund to support the college farms if operations are compromised due to poor seasonal conditions.

At present, each agricultural college retains 60 per cent of the income it generated, while the remaining 40pc is injected into the Trust and distributed among the colleges.

However, from 2019 the Department of Education will retain an annual 20pc dividend from funds remitted to the AEPT.

According to Education Minister Sue Ellery’s office the amount is expected to be around $200,000 per year, but could vary annually.

The body which oversees AEPT funding allocations – the Combined Agricultural Advisory Committee (CAAC) – has criticised Ms Ellery’s decision to raid the Trust.

Committee chairman Barry Pearce said the WA system for agricultural education was considered the best in Australia, and should not be altered.

“At a time when the Minister for Agriculture and Food is lauding agricultural production in this State reaching $8.2 billion, it is hard to believe that the Minister for Education is diminishing the value of educating the next generation of prospective agricultural industry participants,” Mr Pearce said.