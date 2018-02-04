 

Agricultural college fund raid criticised

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
04 Feb, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

THE committee responsible for allocating funds for WA’s agricultural colleges from a special trust has hit out at the State government for taking a larger slice of its dividends.

Changes to funding arrangements to the Agricultural Education Provisions Trust (AEPT) were announced in December – along with several other cuts to regional education – as part of the Labor Government’s bid to save $64 million.

The AEPT funds are generated through the selling of produce from the State’s five agricultural colleges in Cunderdin, Denmark, Harvey, Morawa and Narrogin, as well as the Esperance Senior High School Farm Training Centre.

The Trust covers the costs of farm machinery and fleet vehicles, fencing, farm development and other recurrent costs, and supports several agricultural education programs in regional and metropolitan schools across the State.

It also acts as a contingency fund to support the college farms if operations are compromised due to poor seasonal conditions.

At present, each agricultural college retains 60 per cent of the income it generated, while the remaining 40pc is injected into the Trust and distributed among the colleges.

However, from 2019 the Department of Education will retain an annual 20pc dividend from funds remitted to the AEPT.

According to Education Minister Sue Ellery’s office the amount is expected to be around $200,000 per year, but could vary annually.

The body which oversees AEPT funding allocations – the Combined Agricultural Advisory Committee (CAAC) – has criticised Ms Ellery’s decision to raid the Trust.

Committee chairman Barry Pearce said the WA system for agricultural education was considered the best in Australia, and should not be altered.

“At a time when the Minister for Agriculture and Food is lauding agricultural production in this State reaching $8.2 billion, it is hard to believe that the Minister for Education is diminishing the value of educating the next generation of prospective agricultural industry participants,” Mr Pearce said.

“Agriculture is an industry vital to this State’s economy and must be supported with the best possible education.

“The Minister must reverse the decision to skim funds from the system that provides the best education model for people entering agricultural industries.”

According to Mr Pearce, the amount expected to be taken by the State would likely be greater than $200,000 annually.

Mr Pearce said if funding changes were initiated last financial year, more than $330,000 would have been taken from the Trust.

“This figure is likely to increase yearly by the Government as some of the colleges become more productive,” Mr Pearce said.

Mr Pearce said the State already benefited from the Trust, and did not need to take further funds.

“About 13pc of the Trust is held as a contingency reserve and sometimes committed funds are carried over for specific longer term projects,” Mr Pearce said.

“Ten per cent of the Trust budget also supports agricultural programs of 10 metropolitan and smaller regional schools, effectively giving the State Government a 10pc dividend to deliver agricultural education.”

However, it seems unlikely Ms Ellery will reverse her decision to take a 20pc dividend from the AEPT, and the funding changes remain on the State’s agenda.

“It is State government funding that pays for the staff, buys the equipment, pays for the operation of the farms, those taxpayer-funded farms then generate an income by selling their produce,” Ms Ellery said.

“From 2019 – for the period of budget repair – the Department of Education will retain an annual 20pc dividend from the funds remitted to the Agricultural Education Provisions Trust.

“Each agricultural college will continue to keep 60pc of the income they generate, like they do now.

“I’ve said from the start that these were tough decisions however budget repair is ongoing.”

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
We offer a wide range of cannabis strains and products in a clean, safe environment. To provide
light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables