EVER since he was a child, 25-year-old Alex Davies had his sights set on being a research agronomist.

He idolised agronomists for being able to help farmers and fix problems with their soils and crops and aspired to have a job where he could work one-on-one with producers.

“Growing up on the farm, I admired how agronomists would come to the farm, see what we have going on, work out what needed to be done and help sort any issues out for us,” Alex said.

At the end of 2013, Alex graduated from Curtin University with a an agribusiness degree.

His first position as a research agronomist was with Eurofins, York, where he worked for two years before moving on to Living Farm, York, where he has been for three years.

In the past five years, Alex has grown personally and professionally which has enabled him to take on more responsibility at Living Farm, including managing the National Variety Trial program for the Northern Wheatbelt region, which includes about 60 trials from York to Binnu/Northampton and out east towards Southern Cross.

“This season will be my third season managing the northern trials which has been a huge achievement for me in my three years here at Living Farm,” Alex said.

“I am often speaking at field days in front of groups of farmers which has been a major accomplishment for me.

“I never thought I would be in a position to pass on my knowledge to people within such a short time working in the industry.”

As well as excelling in his role at Living Farm, Alex has also become more involved with his family’s farm, Hillgate Nominees, at Talbot.

Working alongside his father Kevin, uncle Graham and close friend James Cassidy, the four own and operate a mixed-farming enterprise, comprising about 70 per cent cropping of wheat, barley, canola and lupins and the remaining 30pc being sheep for prime lamb production and Merino wool.

Alex said his work as a farmer and a research agronomist kept him busy and allowed him to be continually learning new things.