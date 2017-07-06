THIS September representatives from around Western Australia will gather in Merredin for the annual State Men’s Shed Conference. And when they arrive in the central Wheatbelt town, 256 kilometres east of Perth, attendees are sure to be impressed by the purpose-built structure that houses the local Merredin Community Men’s Shed. The conference, to be held on September 2-3, will mark almost three years to the day since the local group officially opened the shed, built in the Shire of Merredin recreation ground precinct. The shed was on the group’s agenda when it was first established back in 2010, but it took close to four years of planning and fundraising before its vision became a reality. The idea for the establishment of a Merredin Community Men’s Shed was first discussed in June 2010, and came about soon after local farmer Jim Flockart had sold his family farm. When asked what he was going to do in retirement, Jim declared that he was going to start a men’s shed in the town. He was aware there were about six retired or semi-retired men, both farmers and from other walks of life, who were keen to preserve and restore old machinery and furniture. So as a group, they met with the Merredin Shire president Ken Hooper and chief executive officer Greg Powell in late June 2010 and requested assistance in building a shed. While the council representatives were supportive of the concept, they unfortunately did not have the funds available to provide assistance at that time. Keen to canvas just how much support there would be for a men’s shed within the region, the group of men called a public meeting in August 2010. Here, the decision was unanimous to initiate a shed group, and a committee was formed which consisted of Sam Teasdale, John Tuppen, Malcolm Robartson and Peter McCrae, with Mr Flockart as co-ordinator. Unable to build their own shed at that stage, the committee began to discuss and explore options for a home base. Fortunately local contracting company M & B Geier and Sons provided them with the perfect temporary solution by offering one of their back sheds for the men to begin work in.

They remained here for four years, and the Merredin Shed members were extremely grateful to the Geier family, whose sponsorship provided them with not only a workspace, but also free rent, power, water and insurance. Once they set-up shop, the restoration work was able to begin, and according to Jim this was when the wonderful Merredin community stepped in and showed their support. “We had assistance from all sorts of businesses, whether it was donating a tin of paint, brushes to clean down engines that needed a touch-up, or cash injection through an Open Garden with Devonshire Tea afternoon put on by Avril, the bed and breakfast proprietor,” he said. Even though they had been generously provided with a shed to be able to get their group up and running, the members always had a goal in mind to one day be able to build their own purpose-built shed, which they estimated would cost $250,000 if it was to last for at least 20 years. So they set about raising some funds for a deposit, working at both paid and voluntary jobs in exchange for a donation to the shed from people and organisations who could afford it. Jobs ranged from small repairs to furniture, to a refurbishment of the police crash trailer; repairs to toys for the primary school, and even cleaning out gutters for one of their own members. In the meantime, they made a number of grant applications to the Australian Men’s Shed Association, hoping for a share of federal government funding, but were unsuccessful. Their first financial breakthrough came in 2012, when local Westpac Bank manager Kerry Kretschmer successfully applied to the Westpac Foundation for a $10,000 grant on behalf of the group. This grant kick-started a major fund raising program and gave the group the confidence that their efforts were worthy of support if a major multinational organisation was willing to back them. Lotterywest handed over $150,000 with the Collgar Wind Farm organisation providing $50,000 and the Merredin Shire gave $50,000 as well as the perfect site at the recreation ground to build the shed.