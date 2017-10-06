WE often hear about how amazingly unique the flora and fauna is that we have here in Western Australia.

And sometimes it can be difficult to capture just how stunning the colours of the wildflower are, or just how bold the native birds can be.

So we should count ourselves lucky that our Mid West is home to the extremely talented Helen Ansell.

The Mullewa-based self-taught artist has carved a career out of her paintings that are inspired by the Western Australian environment,

particularly its flora and fauna.

She has a deep connection with the land, having grown up in the WA outback, and attending primary school in Meekatharra, as well as spending time on her father’s station, Ulalla, 75 kilometres from Wiluna.

Ironically the pieces began to fall into place for her career path when, after studying at university for three years in Perth, she travelled to the United Kingdom on a working holiday visa.

Prior to leaving, a friend suggested Helen have an exhibition to show some of the house full of paintings she had done “just for fun”.

“I had never studied art, I literally had no idea how to have an exhibition and no one to mentor me through the process,” Helen said.

It was a big step as the paintings were all on paper and to get them framed with glass was quite expensive for a university student.

But her leap of faith paid off when she sold everything on the opening night of ‘Inside Out’ at The Park Gallery, Perth.

So, armed with a portfolio, she settled in Scotland for three years and decided to try her hand at making a career out of being an artist.

Helen knocked on the doors of a number of galleries to see if any were interested in exhibiting her work and when they weren’t, undeterred, she hired her own space – a groovy underground bar in Edinburgh with bright turquoise walls.

Working on minimum wages of five pounds per hour in an art supplies shop during the day, she spent her evenings busily painting in the bedroom of her third-floor share flat.