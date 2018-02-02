CAMP Kulin will celebrate its fifth birthday on February 24.

The nationally-recognised program will mark the occasion with a colour run, entertainment, kids activities, a raffle and much more.

All past and present campers, camp counsellors, sponsors and community members are invited to attend the event at the Freebairn Recreation Centre in Kulin.

“We decided to celebrate by inviting everyone who has been involved with the program back into camp for the day,” said Camp Kulin manager Tanya Dupagne.

The colour run with obstacles and bubbles and lots of fun things to entertain kids will kick off the celebrations, then proceed into cake cutting and awards.

Ms Dupagne said it will be a chance for everyone to reunite and to raise money for the program.

“Everyone is welcome to come along and join in, there are lots of people who have been asking about coming to visit camps,’’ she said.

“It’s a great chance for people to come and see what we do.”

Last week a family from Tom Price travelled to Camp Kulin, showing the recognition it has across WA.

The Camp Kulin program includes activities for children living in the Wheatbelt, general camps open to any child in WA, scholarship camps for children affected by childhood trauma, corporate programs, school excursions and school camps.

Camp Kulin was founded by Ms Dupagne in 2013 and continues to grow.

It works with 1500 WA youths each year.

“We’d like to celebrate our achievements by inviting everyone who has played a part in that – campers, volunteers, sponsors and the community in general – to come and spend the day with us,” Ms Dupagne said.

FOURTEEN years have passed and Tanya Dupagne’s enthusiasm for camps and youth activity programs continues to shine.

Ms Dupagne has worked with more than 130,000 children across the world, founding many programs to help disadvantaged young people. Some programs include Dance 4 Africa, Kwinana Children’s Choir and the Koorliny Arts Centre Boys and Girls Clubs.