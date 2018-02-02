 

Big celebration planned for Camp Kulin

RACHEL CLARKE
02 Feb, 2018 04:00 AM
Camp counseller Alycia Barker (top), with campers Charlotte Ryan (left), Grace Doney, Milad Algharbi, Tayjiarn Kingi, Kalan Sarmento, Harry Langdon and Logan Symonds.
CAMP Kulin will celebrate its fifth birthday on February 24.

The nationally-recognised program will mark the occasion with a colour run, entertainment, kids activities, a raffle and much more.

All past and present campers, camp counsellors, sponsors and community members are invited to attend the event at the Freebairn Recreation Centre in Kulin.

“We decided to celebrate by inviting everyone who has been involved with the program back into camp for the day,” said Camp Kulin manager Tanya Dupagne.

The colour run with obstacles and bubbles and lots of fun things to entertain kids will kick off the celebrations, then proceed into cake cutting and awards.

Ms Dupagne said it will be a chance for everyone to reunite and to raise money for the program.

“Everyone is welcome to come along and join in, there are lots of people who have been asking about coming to visit camps,’’ she said.

“It’s a great chance for people to come and see what we do.”

Last week a family from Tom Price travelled to Camp Kulin, showing the recognition it has across WA.

The Camp Kulin program includes activities for children living in the Wheatbelt, general camps open to any child in WA, scholarship camps for children affected by childhood trauma, corporate programs, school excursions and school camps.

Camp Kulin was founded by Ms Dupagne in 2013 and continues to grow.

It works with 1500 WA youths each year.

“We’d like to celebrate our achievements by inviting everyone who has played a part in that – campers, volunteers, sponsors and the community in general – to come and spend the day with us,” Ms Dupagne said.

FOURTEEN years have passed and Tanya Dupagne’s enthusiasm for camps and youth activity programs continues to shine.

Ms Dupagne has worked with more than 130,000 children across the world, founding many programs to help disadvantaged young people. Some programs include Dance 4 Africa, Kwinana Children’s Choir and the Koorliny Arts Centre Boys and Girls Clubs.

She was chief executive officer of the Global Good Foundation for two years, where she led large-scale program expansions.

In 2009 Ms Dupagne was the youngest female councillor to be elected to Kwinana council.

Receiving the 2012 WA Department of Child Protection Churchill Fellowship allowed her to travel to the United States for six weeks in 2013.

While overseas she researched programs aimed at stopping the generational cycle of domestic violence and related factors.

She also presented the Camp Kulin program to people in Denver, New York, Chicago and Philadelphia.

Camp Kulin was founded in 2013 and hosts children from 184 towns across WA.

Ms Dupagne is the latest AgriFutures Australian and Western Australian Rural Woman of the Year after winning in 2017.

She has also been awarded the Constable Care Child Safety Award, the Premier’s Active Citizenship Award, WA Children’s Awards, Act-Belong-Commit Awards and many more.

She is on the list of Australia’s top 100 most influential women, published by the Australian Financial Review and on the Power 30 under 30 list.

Camp Kulin’s success comes from more than 150 volunteers and Ms Dupagne’s proven dedication to her cause and her drive for a better life for WA youth.

FarmWeekly

