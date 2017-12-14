AGRICULTURE has always been a passion for 19-year-old Matthew Hyde who grew up on his family’s 5261 hectare (13,000 acre) Dalwallinu property.

He loves the freedom and different opportunities that come with being raised on a farm that are not available in the city.

Matthew got a taste of the city life when he attended Hale School in Perth from years 7-12 and this is where his interest in agriculture became stronger.

He has just completed his first year studying a Bachelor of Agribusiness at Curtin University and has already been recognised for his passion and academic excellence in the industry.

This year he was one of 15 tertiary students across Australia to win the AgriFutures 2017 Horizon Scholarship, sponsored by the Grains Research and Development Corporation, where he will receive $5000 for each year of his three-year degree.

Matthew will also gain access to professional development workshops, work placement opportunities in his area of interest and opportunities to network at a range of industry events.

Over the next few years he wants to use the scholarship to broaden his horizons and understand different agricultural communities around the world, and then apply that knowledge to his family’s farm.

“It opens up a lot of opportunities to explore the world and the area of agriculture,” Matthew said.

“I’m pretty keen to do a bit of travelling to see what agriculture is like around the world.”

Matthew is still deciding on where he might want to travel to but hinted his sights were set on the big grain-producing regions like Canada, North America, the Black Sea, Europe, as well as some of the developing countries that were increasing their presence in the farming industry.

The Horizon Scholarship aims to support the next generation of agricultural leaders who will undertake the adventure and challenge of farming in the future.

The aim of the scholarship is to enhance the future supply of graduates available for employment in the rural sector.