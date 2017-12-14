AGRICULTURE has always been a passion for 19-year-old Matthew Hyde who grew up on his family’s 5261 hectare (13,000 acre) Dalwallinu property.
He loves the freedom and different opportunities that come with being raised on a farm that are not available in the city.
Matthew got a taste of the city life when he attended Hale School in Perth from years 7-12 and this is where his interest in agriculture became stronger.
He has just completed his first year studying a Bachelor of Agribusiness at Curtin University and has already been recognised for his passion and academic excellence in the industry.
This year he was one of 15 tertiary students across Australia to win the AgriFutures 2017 Horizon Scholarship, sponsored by the Grains Research and Development Corporation, where he will receive $5000 for each year of his three-year degree.
Matthew will also gain access to professional development workshops, work placement opportunities in his area of interest and opportunities to network at a range of industry events.
Over the next few years he wants to use the scholarship to broaden his horizons and understand different agricultural communities around the world, and then apply that knowledge to his family’s farm.
“It opens up a lot of opportunities to explore the world and the area of agriculture,” Matthew said.
“I’m pretty keen to do a bit of travelling to see what agriculture is like around the world.”
Matthew is still deciding on where he might want to travel to but hinted his sights were set on the big grain-producing regions like Canada, North America, the Black Sea, Europe, as well as some of the developing countries that were increasing their presence in the farming industry.
The Horizon Scholarship aims to support the next generation of agricultural leaders who will undertake the adventure and challenge of farming in the future.
The aim of the scholarship is to enhance the future supply of graduates available for employment in the rural sector.
To be eligible for the scholarship, Matthew had to be about to commence his first year of a full-time agricultural degree at an Australian university and be an Australian citizen or permanent resident.
According to AgriFutures Australia, Matthew was selected on his commitment to a career in agriculture, leadership potential and his high academic record.
Having a broadacre background, Matthew said he would always have a soft spot for grain growing.
He is keen to learn more about big data in the industry and believes its benefits could be applied to his family’s farm, as well as the broader agriculture industry.
Matthew said that farmers collected endless amounts of data from micro details like soil tests and yield data, to macro information like rotation history.
“Currently utilising this information is very difficult as it originates from a number of sources and is kept in different formats,” Matthew said.
“Much of it goes to waste and little valuable information is gained – therefore finding a way to amalgamate this information into one place where it can then be visually interpreted and management decisions can be made, will be essential to increase the benefits found from the data we collect.
“Once this occurs farmers will be able to look much closer at different input levels to ensure that they are optimised for maximum output.”
Matthew has worked part-time for the past year for AgriTrack, a New Zealand start-up company, which allows him to gain one-on-one experience with the business owner, learning about running a start-up and gaining experience in a different part of the industry.
AgriTrack develops real-time farm logistics management tools.
Matthew said it was important for young people who want to be successful in the agriculture industry to step out of their comfort zone and explore all possible avenues to gain a better understanding of the overall industry.
He said that many young people had a really deep knowledge of the area they grew up in, but without seeing how it related to other sectors and the industry as a whole, it could be very limiting.
“I think it’s important to gain a holistic understanding of what ag entails because most people come from a background with a very specific knowledge,” Matthew said.
“Seeing what other options are out there before you commit to one area is essential.”
For the long-term future, he hopes to return to his family farm and work his way into a managerial role.