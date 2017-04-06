CAMPING can present a wonderful opportunity to get out and enjoy nature and leave behind the grind of daily life.

But for children that spend a week at Camp Kulin, it can prove to be a totally life-changing experience.

The award-winning program began in the Wheatbelt town of Kulin in 2013, and according to camp founder and manager Tanya Dupagne, its growth over the past four years has surpassed all expectations.

After spending the previous decade running camp and youth activity programs for at-risk children in Australia, America, South Africa and Vietnam, Tanya was contacted by a community member from Kulin to gauge her interest in making use of the town‘s extensive yet under-utilised facilities, which include the biggest waterslide in regional WA.

“I was running programs for another organisation in Perth at the time, but when I saw what Kulin had to offer I was blown away,” she said.

“The facilities, along with the atmosphere of the town meant that before I knew it, I was moving to the Wheatbelt.”

Tanya said her original focus was to come up with a program that was different to anything else on offer, and drew some inspiration from the hugely popular summer camps held for children in America.

She also focused on children aged between 8 and 12 years – an age bracket that Tanya identified as lacking in activity opportunities.

“Everything seemed to be targeted at either the 0-5 age group, or children over 12 years – there was a real gap for 8-12 year olds,” she said.

So with the support of the Shire of Kulin she came up with plans to hold week-long camps for children living in regional WA to prepare them for boarding school; general camps for children from anywhere in WA; teen camps for youths aged 13-15, and scholarship camps for children affected by childhood trauma.

These camps are held during the school holidays, while additional programs for school excursions, school camps and even corporate programming are held throughout the rest of the year.