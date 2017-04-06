WHILE much of their farming lives have been dedicated to beef cattle, Ron and Maria Kemp have now bid farewell to them and said konnichiwa to a new industry.

The Kemps are WA’s only green tea growers and processors and it’s something they have been working towards since 2007, which was when they planted their first crop of green tea on their Northcliffe property.

Their 150 hectare-farm is now dedicated to growing avocadoes and green tea, with 4ha of green tea now yielding them two tonnes of tea annually.

They are processing on-site and producing both pyramid infuser tea bags and loose leaf Sencha green tea, under their brand of Southern Forest Green Tea.

It has been, and continues to be, very much a labour of love for Ron and Maria, who do all the work themselves.

When the Department of Agriculture and Food WA began growing green tea in Manjimup more than a decade ago, the Kemps took great interest and saw a lot of potential in the new crop.

They decided to plant their own crop, irrigated using overhead sprinklers, with the idea of processing through a central point in Manjimup, as it was thought that the local industry would grow enough to support such a facility.

When that didn’t eventuate, Ron and Maria were still determined to make it work and invested in their own processing facility to steam, roll and dry the tea for packaging into tea bags or in loose leaf packs.

“There has been a lot of trial and error for us, but this climate is really well-suited to growing green tea,” Ron admitted.

“Weeds were a big problem for us initially, especially when you have to pull the weeds as we don’t use any pesticides or herbicides.

“It’s just 100 per cent green tea.”

Two varieties of green tea were sown using a cauliflower planter, two rows at a time, half a metre apart and planted diagonally.

While their initial crop was planted in 2007 and plants are generally ready for harvesting five months later, Ron said they didn’t actually harvest their first crop until 2013.