A HORSE walks up to a pub and pokes his nose through the door.

Don’t bother trying to find a punch line – this is just a standard day at the Grand Hotel Kookynie as Willie the horse makes his afternoon rounds.

Situated 70 kilometres north east of Menzies, Kookynie was a bustling hub during its gold rush heyday.

The iconic Grand Hotel was established in 1902 and was one of 11 hotels in town during that period, sustaining hordes of eager gold diggers.

These days the scene is a little different, the population of Kookynie is about 10 and there’s just the one pub, which also acts as the post office, general store and occasionally offers a marriage counselling service according to its charismatic owners.

Kevin and Margaret Pusey have owned and run the pub for the past 18 years but they’ve been proud Kookynie locals for much longer.

Willie the horse has been a patron for the past three and a half years.

The hotel has thrived since the Puseys took over and according to Mr Pusey they have tripled the turnover after making changes to make the business more viable.

That included diversifying to offer everyday services and grocery items that locals and visitors may need, as well accommodation with eight rooms available.

“There’s always been an aura around Kookynie and the hotel reflects that,” Mr Pusey said.

“It’s like a little oasis in the middle of the desert.”

Much of the town’s history is displayed at the pub, which, amazingly, has maintained its liquor licence since it was first issued in 1902.

The building itself has been maintained to preserve the original architecture, which includes beautiful high ceilings with pressed tin.

Mr Pusey has called Kookynie home for almost 40 years, working nearby in mining and contracting, while his wife came to town 27 years ago, to manage the hotel for its previous owners.

She took on the leasehold but leased it to others for a number of years before the couple decided to purchase the pub and run it themselves.