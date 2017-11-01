WHEN two passionate people decide to focus their time and energy on producing premium, carefully-crafted roasted coffee, the result makes you sit up and take notice.

That’s not just the effects of the caffeine either – it’s a culmination of the care and dedication from Ian and April Pianta that creates such a special product.

The Pianta’s business, Southern Roasting Co, has been embraced by their home town of Manjimup and beyond, with a merry band of regulars relying on them for a daily dose of the good stuff.

Prior to their sashay into the wonderful world of coffee, Ian worked in teaching design and technology, and April as a commercial photographer.

Both coffee enthusiasts, they had spent years talking wistfully about how they could create their own roast profiles and last year, people finally got to take a sip of their dream.

“When Ian sets his mind to something, it’s all-consuming, passionately followed and skillfully done,” April said.

“When that ‘something’ is coffee, it becomes all the more important because it’s something I’m a tad passionate about, as well.

“So, after many years of dreaming, discussing, drinking, sourcing, comparing and creating, we decided to go for it.”

April said their plan was simple, to obtain ethically-sourced, sustainably-grown green beans and use them to create well-crafted roast profiles that pay homage to the raw product.

They work with a specialty coffee importer based in Sydney, New South Wales, who firstly sends them small samples so they can roast and cup before deciding if it’s what they want to offer their customers.

April said they only supplied their coffee to venues they trust, ensuring baristas know how to get the best result from using their beans.

They are also passionate about sharing the story behind the beans with their customers, so people know exactly where the product started its life.

Part of the product’s journey is visiting the Pianta’s farm outside Manjimup, where Ian uses a 30 kilogram customised Toper to manually roast the beans in small batches.