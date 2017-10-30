IMAGINE walking down Australia’s whitest beach, admiring the contrast of white sand against the piercing blue of the waters of Lucky Bay, in the Cape Le Grand National Park.

Kangaroos hop past, bravely close, eyeing you carefully as they bound by leaving their distinct prints in the sand.

You look up at the stretch of beach, trying to focus on what looks like some sort of van in the distance before your nostrils flare at the familiar scent of coffee.

It’s not a mirage, but the Lucky Bay Café, parked up and serving coffee right on the magnificent shores of Lucky Bay.

It’s easy for Doc Reynolds to remember when he and his wife, Robyne, officially opened the Lucky Bay Café for business as it was a memorable day in more ways than one.

“We opened the day the Dockers played in the grandfinal,” Doc recalls with a laugh.

“It was also the start of the school holidays, in September, 2013, and we’re now heading into our fifth season.”

Doc and Robyne are no strangers to the business world, as they have been running cultural tours in the Esperance region for many years.

It was their experience from those tours where they saw the opportunity for a coffee van.

“People would see my clients having damper and billy tea in the Cape Le Grand National Park and were always asking if there was anywhere they could get a cuppa and something to eat,” Doc said.

As it turned out they ended up looking for another income stream, as business slowed when the global financial crisis hit.

At the time they had two tourist companies, so they reduced back to one and explored the idea of having a coffee van.

“We crunched some numbers and realised that at the time, the Cape Le Grand National Park was getting about 120,000 visitors a year and the majority of those people were visiting Lucky Bay,” Doc said.

“So Robyne and I decided we would look at the opportunity and then we decided to pull back on the cultural tours and start the Lucky Bean Café.”

Being staunch advocates for their region, Doc said they were committed to sourcing as much locally as they could for their new business.