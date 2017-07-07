THERE was once a time when Ian Wheeler would walk down the streets of Bindoon and not know or speak to anyone he passed by.

These days, he has to allow extra time for any trip into town because he ends up stopping to chat to every second person.

The social butterfly Ian has become is a direct result of the connections he has made through the Bindoon Men’s Shed.

The meeting point was established in 2012 after local Wayne Beard put the call out to see if people were interested.

According to Ian, who is the current shed president, the first meeting saw about 12 men gather, so a constitution was formed and a plan put in place to generate funding.

Initially the men’s shed was based at the Bindoon Museum every third Tuesday of the month, with a guest speaker at each meeting.

“It was decided that we needed our own shed and for that we needed funding, so we took on various jobs around town to raise money,” Ian said.

“But there was a conscious decision not to take on any jobs that could be done by local businesses.

“We raised $25,000.”

Further funds were raised through grants from Lotterywest, the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) and Royalties for Regions, while the Bindoon Shire provided land and carried out site works.

Two years later members opened a large, shiny new shed complete with a meeting room and the necessary facilities, which are fully utilised by the 45 current members.

“A lot of men’s sheds have lots of projects on the go in the workshops, but we find that our shed tends to be more of a socialising shed,” Ian said.

“We do have a bit of work being done in the workshop, but we find out here most blokes tend to enjoy the social aspect more than anything, so they’ll come along to play snooker, darts, drink coffee and just have a chat.”

Despite the thriving social atmosphere within the men’s shed, the members also carry out vital work within the community.

For the last couple of years, they have been running programs during the school holidays for children in the region, where they create projects they can then take home such as kites and frames.